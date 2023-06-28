An ice pick wielded by a robber gets him a cookie at the Yofresh Yogurt Cafe on Chicago Avenue. This among the stories in Wednesday’s crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

600 Chicago

A 30-35-year-old suspect displayed an ice pick and demanded food in an encounter at the Yofresh Yogurt Cafe in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. An employee gave him a cookie and he left the premises, police said.

2600 Girard

A patient discharged from Evanston Hospital was surrounded by three male teenagers who snatched his wallet as he boarded a Chicago Transit Authority train at the Central Street station at about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.

BURGLARY

2500 Cowper

A number of unlocked vehicles in the 2500 block of Cowper Avenue, including a 2015 Jeep, a 2022 Toyota, a 2012 Nissan, a Hyundai, and a 2015 Toyota were entered between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. Cash and miscellaneous items were reported taken.

10 Martha Lane

An unlocked 2019 Honda and an unlocked 2019 Subaru were entered at 10 Martha Lane at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the offenders took miscellaneous items.

1900 Greenwood

The drivers side window of a 2006 Hummer was broken between 7 p.m. Sunday and 9:15 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Greenwood Street. Nothing was reported taken.

400 Callan

An iPass and cash were taken from a 2023 Ford in the 400 block of Callan Avenue around 4 a.m. Monday.

1200 Monroe

Miscellaneous items were removed from a 2013 Mazda in the 1200 block of Monroe Street between 2 p.m. Sunday and 6:27 a.m. Monday.

1100 Sherman

Cash was taken from a 2018 Toyota in the 1100 block of Sherman Avenue between 3 p.m. Sunday and 6:20 a.m. Monday.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS

1117 Howard

Michael L. Calloway, 33, of 1624 S. Saint Louis Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1117 Howard St. at 10:12 a..m. Tuesday and charged with trespassing on real property. He is due in court on July 28 at 9 a.m.

GRAFFITI

1700 Church

Graffiti was discovered on a playground in the 1700 block of Church Street at 5:23 p.m. Monday.

THEFT

1600 Dodge

An unmanned robotic lawnmower, valued at $2,100, was stolen as it mowed the grass at Evanston Township High School between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday. A tracking device on the mower helped officials locate it in Skokie.

2200 Oakton

Valuables were removed from a purse at Aldi’s grocery store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday.

600 Chicago

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken by offenders at Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday and again at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

2200 Central

A mirror that had been delivered to a residence in the 2200 block of Central Street was stolen between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on June 20.

1100 Howard

About $25 worth of food items were taken from the McDonald’s Restaurant in the 1100 block of Howard Street without being paid for at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

