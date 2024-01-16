If you’re looking for a positive spin on this week’s frigid weather, the City of Evanston found one today — announcing that the ice on three outdoor rinks is now firm enough for skating.

But the city isn’t actually suggesting using the rinks — the lakefront Arrington Lagoon on Sheridan Road at Church Street, Baker Park on Forest Avenue at Keeney Street and Ackerman Park on Central Street at McDaniel Avenue — until it warms up a bit.

If you want to check on the conditions at the rinks through the winter, you can sign up online to get alerts.

And if you’re really hardy, based on the windchill forecast, maybe you might try lacing up those skates on Thursday.

Why, the actual temperature at midday Thursday is expected to get up to 20 degrees.