Evanston’s City Council will be asked Monday night to give immediate approval to an ordinance creating a new special service area taxing district along Howard Street.

Typically ordinances require two votes for adoption, at meetings usually two weeks apart, but Ald. Devon Reid, whose 8th Ward includes Howard Street, is seeking to suspend those rules to take immediate action.

A 30-page study promoting the SSA proposal, produced by Teska Associates, Inc., indicates the taxing district would raise around $100,000 a year from commercial properties running from the Howard CTA station to just west of Asbury Avenue on Howard, and up Chicago Avenue to Oakton Street.

The report says special service area tax revenue could be used to promote area businesses and fund streetscape improvements.

It says the area now suffers from persistent retail vacancies that limit foot traffic and reduce property values.

A volunteer merchant group, the Howard Street Business Association, has supported creation of the SSA.

If the ordinance is approved Monday night, a public hearing will be held on Nov. 13 to consider the tax levy for the district and the district could begin operation early next year.

Evanston already has a number of special service area taxing districts, including for Downtown Evanston, the Main-Dempster Mile and Central Street.