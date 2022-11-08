Today’s your last chance to vote for your choices in this fall’s election.

The Cook County Clerk’s office says 9,221 voters have already cast their ballots during early voting at the Evanston Civic Center and thousands more have voted by mail.

Early voting turnout peaked on Monday at the Civic Center with 1,275 people casting their ballots on the last day of the 15-day early voting period.

If you didn’t vote early or by mail, and you’re not sure where your polling place is today, the clerk’s office website has the answer.

Public schools and state offices are closed today for a new state holiday designed to make sure school buildings are available for use as voting sites.

We’ll have results of local races after the polls close at 7 p.m.