Two vehicles, a Jeep and an Audi, were damaged on Hovland Court late Wednesday night. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1700 Hovland

Windows were shattered on a Jeep and an Audi vehicle in the 1700 block of Hovland Court just before midnight on Wednesday.

ASSAULT

1944 Jackson

Lacara S. Reckley, 41, of 1944 Jackson Ave., was arrested at that address and charged with assault. A court date has been set for June 21 at 10:30 a.m.

BURGLARY

1000 Simpson

Computer equipment was taken from an unlocked residence in the 1000 block of Simpson Street between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday.

1000 Dobson

Burglars shattered a window to enter a garage and take two bicycles in the 1000 block of Dobson Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.

DRUGS

729 Howard

Michaele J. Jeffries, 37, of 7604 S. Damen Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 729 Howard St. at 12:48 a.m. Thursday and charged with a drug violation.

GRAFFITI

500 Sheridan

Graffiti was discovered in the street in the 500 block of Sheridan Square at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday.

OTHER

7015 Paulina

Douglas D. Berry, 23, of 7015 N. Paulina Ave., Chicago, was arrested at that address at 6:21 p.m. Wednesday and charged with child pornography.

SHOTS HEARD

Asbury at Howard

Gunshots were reported at Asbury Avenue and Howard Street at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

200 Grey

Gunshots were reported in the 200 block of Grey Avenue at 10:33 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

McCormick at Prairie

Gunshots were reported near McCormick Boulevard and Prairie Avenue at 9:39 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

300 Kedzie

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2015 Toyota in the 300 block of Kedzie Street around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.

300 Dodge

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2002 Range Rover in the 300 block of Dodge Avenue between 3 a.m. and 7:24 a.m. Thursday.

2400 Howard

Consumable goods were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

1900 Dempster

An attempt was made to remove an item from the Valli Produce Market in the 1900 block of Dempster Street around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

2020 Dempster

Adrian A. Jaszczuk, 36, of 3148 N. Melvina Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 2020 Dempster St. at 7:56 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation. A court date has been set for July 11 at 10:30 a.m.

1527 Chicago

Lara D. Menendez, 32, of 420 Fifth St., Wilmette, was arrested at 1527 Chicago Ave. at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a child endangerment traffic violation. She is due in court on July 28 at 9 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

