A 2017 Jeep was discovered damaged by keying in the 500 block of Sheridan Road. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
500 Sheridan
A 2017 Jeep was damaged in the 500 block of Sheridan Road by someone keying it between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

200 Asbury
A window was broken at a residence in the 200 block of Asbury Avenue around 1 p.m. Saturday.

BURGLARY
800 Judson
A suspect gained entry to a 2017 Toyota in the 800 block of Judson Avenue between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:42 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

1000 Davis
Someone forced entry to a liquor store in the 1000 block of Davis Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 and stole cash.

1600 Maple
A license plate was removed from a 2007 Toyota in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue between 10:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Friday.

2100 Maple
A suspect forced entry to a construction trailer on a building site in the 2100 block of Maple Avenue between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday by defeating the lock. Missing were some tools.

1900 Sherman
Subjects gained entry to a residence in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue between Feb. 9 and Feb. 20 and stole some CDs.

THEFT
800 Judson
A subject stole a gray 2012 Kia Rio in the 800 block of Judson Avenue between 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and noon on Friday.

700 Hinman
A subject made an unsuccessful attempt to steal a 2018 Jeep in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue by peeling the steering column between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday.

700 Custer
A gray 2020 Kia Sportage was stolen around 1 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Custer Avenue.

1000 Chicago
A 2017 Kia was stolen from the 1000 block of Chicago Avenue between 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday.

300 Hamilton
An attempt was made to steal a 2019 Hyundai from the 300 block of Hamilton Street between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.

2300 Ridge
A green 2001 Hyundai was stolen from the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue between 5 p.m. Friday and 8:50 a.m. Saturday.

800 Forest
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2018 Hyundai in the 800 block of Forest Avenue between 10 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 7:34 a.m. on Feb. 21.

2700 Central
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2010 Toyota in the 2700 block of Central Street around 12:26 a.m. Wednesday.

700 Case
A catalytic converter was removed from a 2002 Honda in the 700 block of Case Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

900 Maple
A cell phone was taken from a residence in the 900 block of Maple Avenue between 10 p.m. and midnight Thursday.

2200 Sherman
Someone entered a secured storage area at a residence in the 2200 block of Sherman Avenue between Feb. 17 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 20 and took a bicycle.

2485 Howard
Otis M. Graham, 51, of 1458 Chicago Ave., was arrested at 2485 Howard St. at 7:42 p.m. Saturday and charged with retail theft.

TRAFFIC
5001 Dempster
Lanecse K. Johnson Jones, 18, of 4845 Conrad Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 5001 Dempster St., Skokie, at 3:45 p.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation.

1454 Elmwood
Esteban Maestro Martin, 48, of 6816 N. Ridge Blvd., Chicago, was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

1022 Ridge
Jesus A. Ruiz-Polo, 31, of 7448 N. Artesian Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 1022 Ridge Ave. at 12:47 a.m. Monday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

