Jewelry was discovered missing after a burglary at about 11 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue.

BURGLARY
200 Dodge
A burglary that occurred sometime after October 1 resulted in missing jewelry, including earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, that was discovered at about 11 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue.

800 Milburn
Sunglasses were missing from an unlocked 2010 Subaru in the 800 block of Milburn Street after a burglary that occurred between 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday.

ASSAULT
2301 Foster
Alexandria N. Brown, 26, of 1133 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 2301 Foster St. at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

SHOTS HEARD
McCormick at Dodge
Gunshots were reported at McCormick Boulevard and Dodge Avenue at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT
1600 Sherman
Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

1900 Dempster
Food items were taken from Valli Produce, in the 1900 block of Dempster Street, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday.

100 Asbury
Miscellaneous merchandise was stolen from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

