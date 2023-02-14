Jewelry was found missing after a burglary in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue. This among stories in Tuesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

200 Dodge

A burglary that occurred sometime after October 1 resulted in missing jewelry, including earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, that was discovered at about 11 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 200 block of Dodge Avenue.

800 Milburn

Sunglasses were missing from an unlocked 2010 Subaru in the 800 block of Milburn Street after a burglary that occurred between 8 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday.

ASSAULT

2301 Foster

Alexandria N. Brown, 26, of 1133 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 2301 Foster St. at 4:06 a.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

SHOTS HEARD

McCormick at Dodge

Gunshots were reported at McCormick Boulevard and Dodge Avenue at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1600 Sherman

Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday.

1900 Dempster

Food items were taken from Valli Produce, in the 1900 block of Dempster Street, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday.

100 Asbury

Miscellaneous merchandise was stolen from the CVS Pharmacy in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

