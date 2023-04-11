The schmear is on the way.

Lox too.

And, of course, bagels.

Evanston restaurant owner Jack DeMar is about to open “Mensch’s,” which he calls “a love letter to the Jewish deli.”

Before the details, however, first the terminolgy:

“Schmear” is Yiddish for a spread, usually cream cheese.

Lox is smoked salmon, often served with a schmear.

You know what a bagel is. In Jewish delis, bagels often come with with both cream cheese and lox … in other words, it’s the “whole schmear.”

DeMar owns both the Pono Ono Poke restaurant and the Picnic plant-and-grain eatery, across the street from each other in the 1600 block of Chicago Avenue. Now, DeMar is about to dip back into his family heritage and open “Mensch’s,” a Jewish-style deli.

“Mesch’s” will begin as a pop-up, serving on Saturdays and Sundays from the Picnic location beginning this Saturday, through June 11. Mensch’s pop-up deli will be located at Picnic on Chicago Avenue.

Long-term, DeMar tells Evanston Now, he’s planning to open a bricks and mortar “Mensch’s” in downtown Evanston.

“Everyone loves a corned beef sandwich or a bagel or matzo ball soup,” he says.

It’s the food DeMar grew up with.

His ancestors were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine. His grandfather owned 20 – 30 DeMar’s Coffee Shops in the area, and his father owned the Oak Tree restaurant in Chicago for 40 years.

While not classical Jewish delis, you could always find Jewish-inspired food on the menu, DeMar says, “like a Reuben sandwich.”

Plus, growing up on the North Shore, with its large Jewish population, DeMar says enjoying Jewish deli food was pretty common.

The pop-up location is basically a trial run, to see which menu items are most popular.

DeMar says he’s almost ready to sign a lease for the permanent location (to be announced), which should open in the spring of 2024.

“There’s a lot of construction to do,” he notes.

The bagels at Mensch’s will come from New York Bagel and Bialy, in Skokie.

However, DeMar and his business partners, Eric Kogan and “Kiki”, of Kiki Bakes Pies (available at “Mensch’s”) just returned from the original source of New York bagels and bialis … New York.

It was a scouting trip for the perfect menu item.

“We hit 15 delis in three days,” DeMar says.

His favorites? PJ Bernstein’s, on 3rd Avenue, and Barney Greengrass (“The Sturgeon King”) on Amsterdam.

And as for the name “Mensch’s”? Well, in Yiddish, a mensch is an honorable person who does the right thing.

The timing for starting the pop-up comes at a very appropriate time, although it’s just a coincidence.

Jews will have just finished celebrating eight days of Passover, where the observant eat unleavend bread called matzah.

Some people love matzah, but to others, it’s like eating wallboard.

So the demand for big, puffy bagels should be pretty strong.

Anyone who can meet that need is truly … a “mensch.”