A 34-year-old Chicago man told police he was jumped by three men in the 200 block of Ridge Avenue around 1 a.m. Thursday. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

ROBBERY

200 Ridge

A 34-year-old Chicago resident told police he was jumped by three men who took a bag he was carrying, along with a cell phone, at about 1 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses told police that the victim appeared to have been inebriated at the time of the incident.

BATTERY

1038 Dewey

Daniela Zamora Hernandez Garcia, 23, of 1038 Dewey Ave., was arrested at that address at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

1600 Dobson

A suspect forced entry to a 2008 Dodge in the 1600 block of Dobson Street by breaking the rear windshield between 6:30 a.m. Saturday and 7:52 a.m. Monday and took a number of items, including license plates.

2000 Harrison

Someone gained entry to an unlocked residential garage in the 2000 block of Harrison Street between 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Monday and stole some lawn equipment.

300 Custer

Someone entered a residence in the 300 block of Custer Avenue by damaging a window between noon on Aug. 31 and 3 p.m. Wednesday. Missing were a number of personal items.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

1900 Dempster

A keypad was damaged at a government office in the 1900 block of Dempster Street between midnight Monday and 11:12 a.m. Tuesday.

1700 Grey

Someone broke a window by throwing a concrete rock through it at a residence in the 1700 block of Grey Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

SHOTS HEARD

100 Asbury

Gunshots were reported in the 100 block of Asbury Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Sunday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1600 Sherman

Alcoholic products were stolen from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

1600 Dodge

A secured dark purple mountain bike was stolen from the school grounds at Evanston Township High School at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday.

1900 Maple

A package was taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

1700 Orrington

A patron who left her iPad on a table at the Evanston Public Library, in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue, reported that it was stolen between 1:30 p.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

TRAFFIC

948 Ridge

Everett G. Pullett, 32, of 817 Washington St., was arrested at 948 Ridge Ave. at 4:02 p.m. on Sept. 28 and was charged with a traffic violation.

3200 Simpson

Arjanee Janice White, 19, of 7651 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 3200 Simpson St. at 10:56 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

