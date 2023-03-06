Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) says Evanston should require Connections for the Homeless to dramatically reduce the number of homeless people it houses at the Margarita Inn.

In an interview with Evanston Now, Kelly said she believes the property should be a “mixed use” development with only a portion of it used to serve the homeless.

As an example of “mixed use,” Kelly said that in Oak Park, where the 65-room Write Inn Hotel was converted to a shelter during the pandemic by Housing Forward, the Hemingway’s Bistro restaurant located in the hotel has continued to operate.

Housing Forward’s website says the hotel has “55 living spaces” for the homeless. That compares to 46 rooms at the Margarita, suggesting that the Write Inn may actually house more homeless individuals at a time than the Margarita does.

Housing Forward’s executive director, Lynda Schueler, says the group housed 297 people during just the first year of the pandemic.

And after initially housing the homeless at four different west-suburban hotels early the crisis, Housing Forward President Heidi Vance said the Village of Oak Park approached the group about making the Write Inn the single location to house clients.

Vance told the Wednesday Journal the move “would be more sustainable in the long term, make it much easier for case workers to connect with clients, allow clients to get into permanent housing more quickly and improve their overall health.”

But Kelly says, “It’s far more important to model a good program than to max out a building.”

She said she’s “done a lot of research on other cities” and that “24 people is about the maximum size” for a well-run homeless shelter.

Kelly also says she’s skeptical about the city’s plan to develop a standard license for all hotel, rooming house and dormitory-like facilities, and then negotiate detailed operating agreements with each property owner.

She argues the city doesn’t have the resources to develop strong operating agreements or the staff to enforce them.

One option, Kelly suggested, would be to have the city buy the Margarita Inn and then hire a non-profit agency to run it on a year-to-year contract.

That way, she suggested, the city would be in a stronger position to enforce whatever rules it sets, rather than having an agency, like Connections own the building.

Connections currently has a contract to purchase the Margarita from its private owner, with the non-profit awaiting a city decision on its special use zoning request and other regulatory issues before closing the deal.

Kelly acknowledged that it might be difficult for the city to come up with the money to acquire the building.