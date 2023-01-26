A Kia in the 300 block of Custer Avenue was stolen after a subject entered it by breaking a window. This among stories in Thursday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

300 Custer

Someone forced their way into a white Kia Sportage in the 300 block of Custer Avenue by breaking a window between 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Then they stole it.

2100 Dempster

Three 2011 GMC trucks were declared stolen at U-Haul moving and storage, in the 2100 block of Dempster Street, when the renters failed to return them to the rental facility on time, between Jan. 14 and Jan. 24.

800 Forest

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2018 Hyundai in the 800 block of Forest Avenue between 5 p.m. on Jan. 15 and 7 a.m. Friday.

900 Judson

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2007 Honda in the 900 block of Judson Avenue between 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 8:30 a.m. Friday.

2400 Howard

Household goods were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

2209 Howard

Orlando Noah Owens, 24, of 500 Grey Ave., was arrested at 2209 Howard St. at 5:17 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

Tressa R. Randolph, 61, of 9236 Harding Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 2209 Howard St. at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday and charged with retail theft.

ASSAULT

1941 Dempster

Chikuru C. Chubaka, 18, and Chito Chubaka, 18, both of 2207 Foster St., were arrested at 1941 Dempster St. at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault.

2543 Crawford

James S. Coffey, 58, of 211 E. North St., Muncie, Ind., was arrested at 2543 Crawford Ave. at 9:23 a.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault.

BATTERY

319 Dempster

Charles A. Chinn, 52, of 319 Dempster St., was arrested at that address at 8:20 p.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery.

BURGLARY

400 Dodge

A burglar forced entry into a 2014 Kia by breaking a window around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. No items were reported taken.

800 Elmwood

A burglar entered an unlocked 2017 Volkswagen in the 800 block of Elmwood Avenue between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and took cash and personal items,.

1000 Darrow

A burglar entered a residence in the 1000 block of Darrow Avenue between 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday and stole cash.

600 Hull

A burglar forced entry to a 2020 Hyundai in the 800 block of Hull Terrace between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday by breaking a window. Nothing was reported taken.

400 Custer

A burglar forced entry to a 2017 Hyundai in the 400 block of Custer Avenue between 10 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

700 Mulford

Someone damaged door glass by throwing rocks at the door of a residence in the 700 block of Mulford Street between 3 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

300 Dempster

Someone used a brick to break the front door of a residence in the 300 block of Dempster Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

TRAFFIC

1111 Chicago

Tyrese H. Parris, 23, of 5930 W. Erie St., Chicago, was arrested at 1111 Chicago Ave. at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

