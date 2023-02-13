A 2019 Kia that was stolen on Case Street was recovered later in Chicago. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.
THEFT
700 Case
A white 2019 Kia Sportage was stolen from the 700 block of Case Street between 6 p.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Friday. It was recovered later in Chicago.
700 Reba
A white Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 700 block of Reba Place between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
2400 Howard
A cell phone was taken from a victim at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
2200 Oakton
Tools were taken from the Home Depot store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street between 1:04 p.m. and 1:38 p.m. Saturday.
1600 Sherman
Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.
2100 Green Bay
Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
200 Kedzie
A package that had been delivered to a residence in the 200 block of Kedzie Street was stolen between 12:47 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
ASSAULT
128 State
Rakeem Oliphant-Guerrier, 27, of 3533 W. North Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 128 N. State St., Chicago, at 12:21 p.m. Thursday and charged with assault.
BATTERY
716 Church
Tiara S. Ousley, 29, address unknown, was arrested at 716 Church St. at 8:22 a.m. Sunday and charged with battery.
BURGLARY
2300 Howard
Someone forced entry to a 2022 Chevrolet in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Howard Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday by breaking a window and stole some tools inside.
3200 Harrison
Someone forced entry to a residence in the 3200 block of Harrison Street by kicking in the front door. Nothing was reported taken.
1800 Asbury
A burglar forced entry to a residence in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue by breaking the door glass between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Nothing was reported taken.
200 Custer
Someone forced their way into a 2002 Kia by breaking a window between midnight on Feb. 6 and 7:05 a.m. the following day. Nothing was reported taken.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE
300 Elmwood
A door was damaged at a residence in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue at 6:21 p.m. Saturday.
1200 Monroe
Someone damaged a window at a residence in the 1200 block of Monroe Street by cutting the screen between Jan. 1 and 12:49 p.m. Friday.
GRAFFITI
Pitner at Greenleaf
Graffiti was discovered on traffic signs at Pitner Avenue and Greenleaf Street at 1 p.m. Saturday.
OTHER
911 Foster
Denise A. Gaines, 35, of 2108 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 911 Foster St. at 12:15 a.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
TRAFFIC
Church at Sheridan
Anneliese N. Hameline, 22, of 7661 N. Sheridan Road, was arrested at Church Street and Sheridan Road at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.
2125 Dempster
Mark A. Lindeman, 31, of 526 Michigan Ave., was arrested at 2125 Dempster St. at 8:10 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.
2022 Dempster
Fatima Sanchez-Aguilar, 24, of 6650 N. Clark St., Chicago, was arrested at 2022 Dempster St. at 7:02 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.
Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.
