A 2019 Kia that was stolen on Case Street was recovered later in Chicago. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

700 Case

A white 2019 Kia Sportage was stolen from the 700 block of Case Street between 6 p.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Friday. It was recovered later in Chicago.

700 Reba

A white Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 700 block of Reba Place between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

2400 Howard

A cell phone was taken from a victim at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

2200 Oakton

Tools were taken from the Home Depot store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street between 1:04 p.m. and 1:38 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Sherman

Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

2100 Green Bay

Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

200 Kedzie

A package that had been delivered to a residence in the 200 block of Kedzie Street was stolen between 12:47 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

ASSAULT

128 State

Rakeem Oliphant-Guerrier, 27, of 3533 W. North Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 128 N. State St., Chicago, at 12:21 p.m. Thursday and charged with assault.

BATTERY

716 Church

Tiara S. Ousley, 29, address unknown, was arrested at 716 Church St. at 8:22 a.m. Sunday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY

2300 Howard

Someone forced entry to a 2022 Chevrolet in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Howard Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday by breaking a window and stole some tools inside.

3200 Harrison

Someone forced entry to a residence in the 3200 block of Harrison Street by kicking in the front door. Nothing was reported taken.

1800 Asbury

A burglar forced entry to a residence in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue by breaking the door glass between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Nothing was reported taken.

200 Custer

Someone forced their way into a 2002 Kia by breaking a window between midnight on Feb. 6 and 7:05 a.m. the following day. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

300 Elmwood

A door was damaged at a residence in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue at 6:21 p.m. Saturday.

1200 Monroe

Someone damaged a window at a residence in the 1200 block of Monroe Street by cutting the screen between Jan. 1 and 12:49 p.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI

Pitner at Greenleaf

Graffiti was discovered on traffic signs at Pitner Avenue and Greenleaf Street at 1 p.m. Saturday.

OTHER

911 Foster

Denise A. Gaines, 35, of 2108 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 911 Foster St. at 12:15 a.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

TRAFFIC

Church at Sheridan

Anneliese N. Hameline, 22, of 7661 N. Sheridan Road, was arrested at Church Street and Sheridan Road at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

2125 Dempster

Mark A. Lindeman, 31, of 526 Michigan Ave., was arrested at 2125 Dempster St. at 8:10 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

2022 Dempster

Fatima Sanchez-Aguilar, 24, of 6650 N. Clark St., Chicago, was arrested at 2022 Dempster St. at 7:02 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

