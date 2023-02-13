A 2019 Kia that was stolen on Case Street was recovered later in Chicago. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
700 Case
A white 2019 Kia Sportage was stolen from the 700 block of Case Street between 6 p.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Friday. It was recovered later in Chicago.

700 Reba
A white Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from the 700 block of Reba Place between 5:30 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. Saturday.

2400 Howard
A cell phone was taken from a victim at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

2200 Oakton
Tools were taken from the Home Depot store in the 2200 block of Oakton Street between 1:04 p.m. and 1:38 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Sherman
Alcoholic products were taken from the Target store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday.

2100 Green Bay
Miscellaneous merchandise was taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 2100 block of Green Bay Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

200 Kedzie
A package that had been delivered to a residence in the 200 block of Kedzie Street was stolen between 12:47 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

ASSAULT
128 State
Rakeem Oliphant-Guerrier, 27, of 3533 W. North Ave., Chicago, was arrested at 128 N. State St., Chicago, at 12:21 p.m. Thursday and charged with assault.

BATTERY
716 Church
Tiara S. Ousley, 29, address unknown, was arrested at 716 Church St. at 8:22 a.m. Sunday and charged with battery.

BURGLARY
2300 Howard
Someone forced entry to a 2022 Chevrolet in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Howard Street around 2:15 p.m. Friday by breaking a window and stole some tools inside.

3200 Harrison
Someone forced entry to a residence in the 3200 block of Harrison Street by kicking in the front door. Nothing was reported taken.

1800 Asbury
A burglar forced entry to a residence in the 1800 block of Asbury Avenue by breaking the door glass between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. Nothing was reported taken.

200 Custer
Someone forced their way into a 2002 Kia by breaking a window between midnight on Feb. 6 and 7:05 a.m. the following day. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE
300 Elmwood
A door was damaged at a residence in the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue at 6:21 p.m. Saturday.

1200 Monroe
Someone damaged a window at a residence in the 1200 block of Monroe Street by cutting the screen between Jan. 1 and 12:49 p.m. Friday.

GRAFFITI
Pitner at Greenleaf
Graffiti was discovered on traffic signs at Pitner Avenue and Greenleaf Street at 1 p.m. Saturday.

OTHER
911 Foster
Denise A. Gaines, 35, of 2108 Dewey Ave., was arrested at 911 Foster St. at 12:15 a.m. Saturday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

TRAFFIC
Church at Sheridan
Anneliese N. Hameline, 22, of 7661 N. Sheridan Road, was arrested at Church Street and Sheridan Road at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

2125 Dempster
Mark A. Lindeman, 31, of 526 Michigan Ave., was arrested at 2125 Dempster St. at 8:10 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation.

2022 Dempster
Fatima Sanchez-Aguilar, 24, of 6650 N. Clark St., Chicago, was arrested at 2022 Dempster St. at 7:02 a.m. Friday and charged with a traffic violation.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document:

February_-_13DRDownload


Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *