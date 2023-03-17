A gray 2021 Kia was stolen from the 300 block of Custer Avenue. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

300 Custer

A gray 2021 Kia was stolen from the 300 block of Custer Avenue between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

700 Chicago

A package containing a cell phone that had been delivered to a residence in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue was stolen between noon on Nov. 28 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 2.

2200 Howard

Merchandise was taken from a store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

800 Dodge

Merchandise was taken from a store in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

900 Dodge

Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Thursday.

BATTERY

1814 Cleveland

Kiana S. Knox, 26, of 1814 Cleveland Street, was arrested at that address at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

1734 Sherman

Sebastian B. Val, 54, of 1641 Hinman Ave., was arrested at 1724 Sherman Ave. at 6:31 a.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespassing on real property. A court date has been set for April 19 at 9 a.m.

SHOTS HEARD

1400 Monroe

Gunshots were reported at 5:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Monroe Street. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Foster at Emerson

Gunshots were reported at Foster Street and Emerson Street at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC

Church at Orrington

Matthew K. Green, 25, of 1474 Simpson St., was arrested at Church Street and Orrington Avenue at 11:55 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on April 14 at 9 a.m.

832 Dodge

Angela S. Lattimore, 58, of 132 Ridge Ave., was arrested at 832 Dodge Ave. at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation She is due in court on April 14 at 9 a.m.

1033 Asbury

Miguel Trujillo Reyes, 44, of 6433 S. Richmond St., Chicago, was arrested at 1033 Asbury Ave. at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on May 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document: