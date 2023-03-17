A gray 2021 Kia was stolen from the 300 block of Custer Avenue. This among the stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT
300 Custer
A gray 2021 Kia was stolen from the 300 block of Custer Avenue between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.

700 Chicago
A package containing a cell phone that had been delivered to a residence in the 700 block of Chicago Avenue was stolen between noon on Nov. 28 and 8 a.m. on Dec. 2.

2200 Howard
Merchandise was taken from a store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

2400 Howard
Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

800 Dodge
Merchandise was taken from a store in the 800 block of Dodge Avenue at about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.

900 Dodge
Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue at 6:22 p.m. Thursday.

BATTERY
1814 Cleveland
Kiana S. Knox, 26, of 1814 Cleveland Street, was arrested at that address at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday and charged with domestic battery.

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
1734 Sherman
Sebastian B. Val, 54, of 1641 Hinman Ave., was arrested at 1724 Sherman Ave. at 6:31 a.m. Thursday and charged with criminal trespassing on real property. A court date has been set for April 19 at 9 a.m.

SHOTS HEARD
1400 Monroe
Gunshots were reported at 5:24 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Monroe Street. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Foster at Emerson
Gunshots were reported at Foster Street and Emerson Street at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

TRAFFIC
Church at Orrington
Matthew K. Green, 25, of 1474 Simpson St., was arrested at Church Street and Orrington Avenue at 11:55 a.m. Thursday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on April 14 at 9 a.m.

832 Dodge
Angela S. Lattimore, 58, of 132 Ridge Ave., was arrested at 832 Dodge Ave. at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday and charged with a traffic violation She is due in court on April 14 at 9 a.m.

1033 Asbury
Miguel Trujillo Reyes, 44, of 6433 S. Richmond St., Chicago, was arrested at 1033 Asbury Ave. at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on May 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related document:

Charles Bartling

cbartling@comcast.net

A resident of Evanston since 1975, Chuck Bartling holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and has extensive experience as a reporter and editor for daily newspapers, radio...

Leave a comment

The goal of our comment policy is to make the comments section a vibrant yet civil space. Treat each other with respect — even the people you disagree with. Whenever possible, provide links to credible documentary evidence to back up your factual claims.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *