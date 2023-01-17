With enrollment continuing to drop in Evanston/Skokie School District 65, officials say one apparent reason is that parents, especially at certain schools, are not enrolling their youngsters in District 65 kindergarten.
In a report to the Board of Education, Sarita Smith, the district’s manager of student assignments, says that as of last October, District 65 had 6,200 students in grades K-8, a 4.6% drop from the year before.
The report says only 597 kindergarteners enrolled, a 5.8% decline from the year before.
While kindergarten enrollment fell below projections districtwide, Smith’s says Orrington, Kingsley, Lincolnwood, Washington, and Willard “have much lower kindergarten enrollments than they have had in the past few years.”
Most of those schools are on the north side of Evanston, and Smith says, “there are assumptions that many of these families are opting for private school.”
Not only is kindergarten enrollment lower than expected, but, the report notes than many kids in other grades who left for private school, religious school, or homeschooling during the pandemic have not come back.
Many private and parochial schools came back in-person earlier than did the public schools during the first year of COVID-19.
Smith’s report says “we have not seen a recovery from students that left or never began school in D65 since the pandemic.”
Other factors influencing the multi-year downward trend that the report cites include residential construction/demolition, declining birth rates, family mobility and changes in the economy.
Many public school systems around the nation are also seeing declines, for similar reasons.
Axios, citing federal data, says public schools across the nation lost more than one million students — or nearly 3% of total enrollment– from 2019 to 2020, and declines are expected to continue through the decade.
WTTW reported over the weekend that the Chicago Public Schools lost nearly 10% per cent of its students between 2019 and 2022. District 65 lost 16% of its students during that time period.
And District 65 says it is seeing “an increase in students transferring in from Chicago.”
The District is also seeing more students with Individualized Education Programs (IEP). Such special education students require more services, which costs the district more money.
Long-term, District 65 expects declining enrollment to continue, which likely means tough decisions on staffing, maintenance, and possibly closing buildings.
The report is on the agenda for discussion at Tuesday’s Curriculum and Policy Committee meeting.
Private schools in this area all have waiting lists Parents have little faith and trust in the superintendent and the school board This is only likely to continue as the north side schools feed into Haven. And many Evanston parents are choosing Loyola Academy for their high school There is an absence of a rigorous education in District 65 schools. This is a wake up call
I can’t wait to hear how the admin & board will attempt to spin this. They’ll have to be creative. McWhorter is right. As relgious faiths progress, there are inevitable conflicts wherein the true believers prefer to winnow the flock in order to assure “purity” of the faithful. From this belief system, if you disagree with the admin, you’re a racist. Here are the results. The cult is progressing nicely. The result? I suggest one explores the history of Detroit’s public education. It’s where we are headed.
So I guess there is no longer the need to build a new 40 million school?
The recent decision by D65 to lower college readiness standards and the elimination of advanced math in middle school (without a pathway to attend higher math classes at ETHS as used to be the case) is partially responsible for this trend. It would be helpful to have statistics from nearby North Shore suburbs, such as Wilmette, to understand if they are experiencing the same decline. I would guess that Wilmette is picking up families moving from Evanston and new families moving from the City are now skipping over Evanston. Why pay extremely high property taxes for lower standards at the school district?
And reminder: a school board election is coming up in April.
We pulled our 3rd child out of D65 in 2021 since during Covid, he basically received no education. Prior to Covid, we saw a huge decline in quality of education starting with 2017-18 school year when D65 vowed to “reduce the performance gap”. My child’s 2019-20 class at Willard never finished 5th grade math, I had to hire a tutor over the summer. For the entire 2019 school year, they had no homework, no reading at home requirements, no writing assignments, and all the fun activities my older kids had like Pioneer Days, Math Olympiad, Battle of the Books, Valentines day celebrations, and Halloween parade were eliminated permanently by the school and district all in the name of equity. It’s not a surprise that enrollment dropped. Of the 22 kids in his 2019/20 class, 11 have left D65. This issue is resolvable and the community needs to pay more attention during the school board voting. Even for people who don’t have children in D65 – you need to be involved because this issue impacts the quality of life at Evanston.
Lowering standards in the name of “equity” is an insult to Black students. It says to everyone that these kids simply don’t have the ability to achieve at a high level. But that is a lie. Black students in the rigorous US Army schools do as well as their White classmates, even better. The difference is expectations.
Take a look at the NYT article from yesterday on Shaker Heights. The parents of high achieving black children are pulling their kids out of their famous integrated school system.
It’s likely that parents who can afford it are choosing private schools because they disapprove of the direction sex ed has taken in the public schools, especially for younger children. They feel that the curriculum is inappropriate, and believe that protecting a period of innocence is their duty and right as parents.
Meanwhile, Dr. Horton is spraining his wrist patting his own back about the PD last week, even though the photos feature bored adults being lectured at.
Forget about having a plan to fix it, my guess is the Board and Dr. Horton won’t even talk about this, ever, in public.
It seems like losing kids to the private school system works against equity, right?
It would be very interesting to see how much the dozens of in person “guest speakers” collectively billed the District for their hour and a half long “equity symposium” sessions. Before that, the morning’s guest speaker Darnisa Amante-Jackson spoke to over a thousand staff over Zoom. I wonder what hour cost the taxpayers. Over $100K?
We all know what District 65’s solution to the problem of declining enrollment will be… hiring more administrators and consultants!!!
Voting with their feet! Love to see it.. People are sick of the progressive agenda this town is shoving down their throats.
