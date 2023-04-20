The head of the PTA at King Arts magnet school told District 65 school board members that while King has among the “greatest need” for repairs in the system, the work is being scheduled “behind other schools or is being value engineered to bare minimums.”

Jamie Wallace, the parent of two King Arts students, addressed the Personnel, Buildings & Grounds and Finance Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Wallace said King Arts desperately needs a fence around the playground, because there is a “very active bike path” next to where school kids play, and bicyclists often ride right through the play site.

“We’re asking for the same boundaries that other schools have,” Wallace said.

She also stated that more work is needed for a coordinated traffic plan around the school.

King Arts building.

District 65’s Master Facilities Plan, which evaluated all 18 buildings, put King Arts third, with more than $15 million worth of work needed.

Another King Arts parent, Jodi Wickensheimer, said there is a “lack of clarity and transparency” on the part of the administration.

Wickensheimer, the mom of three King Arts students, said parents have been kept in the dark on things such as whether there will be summer school in the building this year.

Chief Financial Officer Raphael Obafemi confirmed that a fence will be put up over the next few months, a project which had already been approved.

The improvements needed at King Arts are just part of the massive amount of rehab called for districtwide in the Master Facilities Plan.

When the plan was released last year, it outlined $189 million worth of work, to take 20 years.

Because of inflation, Obafemi indicated the costs are now higher … “$200 million and growing every day.”

“As we sit here right now,” he noted, “we don’t have $200 million, or anywhere close to it.”

He said that District 65 has allocated about $6 million a year for repairs from reserve funds, which can only do so much.

Refinancing bonds could bring in another $6 million this year and next, he added.

Of course, the board has to decide how much to spend on which building, and when.

Obafemi explained that “we’re trying to take advocacy out of it, and follow the recommendations of the architect.”

That way, there would be someone to “call the balls and strikes, an independent person.”

Board member Donna Wang Su sounded a similar note, saying repair decisions should not be based “just on who has the community which is the loudest and can show up” at board meetings. (Note: this appeared to be a general reference and not about the King Arts parents who attended this session).

Repairing so many aging schools is a challenge. The school board has already decided to close the Bessie Rhodes building, and move that program to the new 5th Ward school when it opens in 2025.

There is also at least the chance of other building closings, due to declining enrollment, although no decisions have been made there yet.

Obafemi said there does need to be a big picture analysis on doing repairs.

“We need to come up with a comprehensive approach,” he said.

The average District 65 school building is 77 years old, according to the Master Facilities Plan.

Actually, with that plan coming out a year ago, the average age is now 78.