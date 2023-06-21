Despite objections from several landlords, a city committee Tuesday night agreed to dramatically increase the advance notice landlords have to give tenants that they aren’t going to renew a lease.

The city’s existing residential landlord tenant ordinance requires 30 days notice. The Housing and Community Development Committee directed staff to prepare an ordinance amendment that would increase that period to 90 days.

Landlords argued that the change would encourage problem tenants to stop paying their rent three months before the lease expired rather than one month.

And, they said, given the slow pace of the eviction process in Cook County, landlords would have no hope of ever recouping the lost revenue.

Proponents of the change say 30 days isn’t enough time for a tenant to find a new apartment.

The committee is in the midst of considering a wide array of amendments to the ordinance, which was first adopted decades ago and has been modified several times since.

More than a dozen landlords spoke during public comment in opposition to various aspects of the set of proposed changes developed by city staff and representatives of tenant advocacy groups.

Among other provisions, the proposed changes would also restrict late fees to what a staff memo suggests would be equivalent to the late fee on a water payment.

But a landlord noted that the city imposes a 10% late fee on water payments, while the staff proposal would limit landlords to charging a 1% late fee on the first $1,000 of rent and only 5% on rent amounts above that.

The committee postponed discussion of several other issues, including what’s likely to be one of the most contentious proposals — requiring so-called “just cause” for lease non-renewals — until its July meeting.

The package of changes the committee ultimately recommends is expected to reach City Council for a final vote sometime this fall.