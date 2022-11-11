A laptop computer was taken Thursday from a residence in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue. This among stories in Friday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

BURGLARY

2200 Ridge

A laptop computer was taken from an unlocked residence in the 2200 block of Ridge Avenue between 1 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. Thursday.

1500 Florence

Someone forced entry to a garage in the 1500 block of Florence Avenue between noon Tuesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Nothing was reported taken.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2100 Howard

A parking regulatory device, known as a barnacle, was removed from a vehicle in the 2100 block of Howard Street between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

GRAFFITI

900 Davis

Graffiti was discovered at the train station in the 900 block of Davis Street at 11 a.m. Thursday.

1300 Oak

Graffiti was discovered on the street in the 1300 block of Oak Avenue at 9:52 a.m. Thursday.

1200 Oak

Graffiti was discovered at Larimer Park, in the 1200 block of Oak Avenue, at 9:51 a.m. Thursday.

1600 Lincoln

Graffiti was discovered at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street, at 7 a.m. Thursday.

SHOTS HEARD

2100 Darrow

Gunshots were reported in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue at 11:53 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Asbury at Oakton

Gunshots were reported at Asbury Avenue and Oakton Street at 10:11 p.m. Thursday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

THEFT

1400 Oakton

A cell phone was taken from an unsecured locker at Chute Middle School, in the 1400 block of Oakton Street, around 11 a.m. Thursday.

600 Dodge

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2001 Chevrolet in the 600 block of Dodge Avenue between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Thursday.

2400 Howard

Alcoholic products were taken from the Jewel-Osco grocery store, in the 2400 block of Howard Street, at 1:21 p.m. Thursday.

600 Chicago

Alcoholic products were stolen from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

Related Document: