Benny and Ignacio walked to the podium at the District 65 School Board meeting on Tuesday, and in their best second-grade voices, urged the decision makers “Por favor … please don’t give up on our school.”

As befitting their bilingual Spanish/English program at the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies, the students (last names were not given) alternated in English and Spanish.

“Our teachers are the best in the world,” said one.

“We love Bessie Rhodes,” said the other.

But despite the boys’ creative and emotional plea, the school board informally voted 6-1 to close Rhodes after the new 5th Ward School opens, now expected in Fall 2026.

An official vote is set for Jan. 22.

Half-a-dozen adults, Bessie Rhodes parents, also spoke … as have dozens of others over the last few months, after the Board of Education went back on its original plans that included a K-8 Bessie Rhodes TWI (bilingual) program in the 5th Ward building, a so-called “school within a school.”

But the “school within a school” was dropped to save money, after the initial $40 million dollar price tag, and the plan to cover those costs by savings in bus transportation, turned out to be fiscal fantasy.

Facing a cost overrun of $25 million, the board pared the new school down from 1,000 students, K-8, to 600, K-5.

As board member Omar Salem, who was not on the panel for the initial 2022 approval of a 5th Ward School that included Rhodes, said, “We had to switch because the numbers we were given were wrong.”

A final vote on the latest 5th Ward design plan, now pegged at $48.3 million, is also scheduled for Jan. 22. Board members appear unanimously in favor of the K-5 school.

Superintendent Angel Turner said, “We’re building a 5th Ward school in that community to undo 60 years of injustice.” Students from the majority Black ward have been bused to other parts of town as part of a half-century old school desegregation plan.

As for Bessie Rhodes, board members could have informally reached consensus to “wait and see” on closing Rhodes, to determine if a K-8 Magnet TWI program could go into a different school, once districtwide downsizing and consolidation takes place.

But the majority of board members agreed with Biz Lindsay-Ryan, who said, “I don’t believe that delaying is an act of kindness. It’s cruel. There’s no way the math works for me without closing Bessie Rhodes.” Bessie Rhodes School. Credit: Google

That math, presented by the administration, showed a high cost of keeping Rhodes open and fixing it up for a relatively small number of students (now about 280 K-8).

District officials expect the Rhodes building to bring in more than $4 million in a sale.

When the 5th Ward School starts, it will have a K-5 TWI program, with Bessie Rhodes students getting first chance to be in it.

Those students would then go to Haven Middle School for TWI, grades 6-8.

Board President Sergio Hernandez, Jr. said, “I really wish we could have it all, but given our circumstances, we really need to evaluate how we move forward.”

“We’re not the only ones” facing budget woes, Hernandez added.

“American education is at a crossroads.”