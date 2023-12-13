“We are enriching something by expanding it.”

So says Liza Malamut, director of the Newberry Consort, a Chicago-based early music ensemble that brings baroque and Renaissance compositions and performances to life.

This Friday in Evanston, the Consort presents “A Latin American Christmas,” which builds upon the group’s “Mexican Christmas” concerts from the past several years.

Besides Mexico, there will be music from Peru, Spain, Guatemala, Venezuela, and from the indigenous cultures of the New World.

“In a certain way,” Malamut explains, “this is a way of honoring old traditions but starting new ones.”

Some of the instruments may be familiar to regular followers of the Consort, such as the sackbut, a predecessor to the trombone.

There will also be a bajon (an early bassoon), a shawm (oboe), a guitar, percussion, an organ, and six vocalists.

Besides the music, the performance incorporates what the Consort describes as a “witty Nativity egloga – a very short rustic Christmas drama” from a 15th century Spanish author.

Co-directing the performance with Malamut will be Salome Sandoval, a guitarist, singer, and also an expert on early music.

Sandoval says this concert will have “a mix of Spanish music with music that was composed in the new world, including songs of Black people.”

Sandoval says that some of the songs were written by white Spaniards about Black people, and so were “filled with stereotypes” about Black and indigenous people celebrating the Nativity.

“There was a lot of cross-culturalization,” Sandoval says, “songs about baby Jesus with indigenous accents.”

The Spanish composers, she explains, “were trying to depict enslaved and indigenous people.” Not all the music was composed by Europeans. Much was local to the Central and South American native people.

In fact, some of the songs will be in a now-extinct language from Peru called Mochica.

There will be slides in English to translate all the languages, as well as a pre-performance panel discussion.

“Sometimes early music is very dry,” Sandoval says. “But because I was part of designing the program, I made it not only informational but also interesting.”

“We hope the audience has fun looking at things which are new.”

New to them, that is.

The music is 400 years old.

“A Latin American Christmas” will be performed at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman, on December 15 at 7:30 p.m. The panel discussion starts at 6:30.

The same concert will be performed at churches in Chicago on the 16th and 17th.

For more information about locations and tickets, go to newberryconsort.org.