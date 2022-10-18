The League of Women Voters of Evanston supports the Forest Preserve referendum on the ballot of all Cook County residents for the November election.

At a modest cost to taxpayers, the referendum will provide critical funds for the Cook County Forest Preserves to continue to provide benefits to us and all future generations.

Voters will find the referendum at the end of the first of two ballots they will receive for the election.

The Cook County Forest Preserves are a gem that civic leaders over a hundred years ago had the foresight to protect. Their value is measured in a multitude of ways.

The benefits include providing an escape into nature from the urban bustle of life; helping to clean our air and preventing pollution; filtering and capturing water during the ever-increasing number and severity of storms; protecting wildlife and helping to restore native plants; and supporting migratory birds with places to rest and nest.

Many Evanstonians have a particular affection for the Perkins Woods portion of the Forest Preserves, the only section of the Preserves residing within our boundaries.

The referendum will provide the necessary funds for the Forest Preserves to continue with restoration and infrastructure projects that provide jobs, particularly in historically under-invested communities.

The referendum asks for a small property tax increase that amounts to less than $1.66/month for the vast majority of Cook County homeowners.

The money will secure foundational funding for the Cook County Forest Preserves.

The League of Women Voters of Evanston encourages every Cook County voter to Vote Yes on the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Wildlife Habitat Protection Cook County Forest Preserve Referendum this November.

Sincerely,

The Executive Committee of the League of Women Voters of Evanston

Betty Hayford, Lonnie Dunlap, Lois Taft, Mary Keefe Kelly