A 2016 Lexus was stolen from in front of the Evanston YMCA in the 1000 block of Grove Street by someone who apparently used a key fob taken from an unlocked locker. This among stories in Wednesday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

THEFT

1000 Grove

A 69-year-old man told police he parked his 2016 Lexus on the street in front of the Evanston YMCA, in the 1000 block of Grove Street, at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and placed the car’s key fob in a locker there. When he returned to the locker about two hours later, he noticed that his Lexus keys were missing, and when he went outside, his Lexus was no longer where he had remembered parking it.

700 Hinman

A catalytic converter was removed from a 2004 Honda in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue between Feb. 27 and 3 p.m. Monday.

2400 Howard

A bag left unattended at the Jewel-Osco grocery store in the 2400 block of Howard Street was stolen between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday.

900 Dodge

Consumable goods were taken from the Walgreens Pharmacy in the 900 block of Dodge Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

1900 Sherman

Cash was removed from a wallet at a residence in the 1900 block of Sherman Avenue between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.

2000 Dewey

Money was removed from a purse at the Family Focus office in the 2000 block of Dewey Avenue between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

BATTERY

1454 Elmwood

Nino Harris, 44, of 2121 Dewey Ave., was arrested at Evanston police headquarters at 4:36 , p.m. on March 13 and charged with battery.

1409 Greenleaf

Kiuni R. Glenn, 34, of 1409 Greenleaf St., was arrested at that address at 6:52 a.m. Monday and charged with domestic battery. A court date has been set for March 29 at 9:30 a.m.

BURGLARY

2100 Sherman

Medication was taken from a residence in the 2100 block of Sherman Avenue between midnight Monday and 10:49 p.m. Tuesday.

OTHER

1409 Greenleaf

Shelton L. Bell, 48, of 1409 Greenleaf St., was arrested at that address at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

SHOTS HEARD

Main at Sherman

Gunshots were reported at Main Street and Sherman Avenue at 11:17 p.m. Monday. Police checked the area but found nothing.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

