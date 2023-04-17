Someone set fire to the lifeguard’s chair at Evanston’s Lighthouse Beach. This among stories in Monday’s daily crime bulletin from Evanston police.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

2600 Sheridan

A group of young people hanging out on Lighthouse Beach in the 2600 block of Sheridan Road around 10 p.m. Friday set fire to the lifeguard’s chair. No arrests were made.

1500 Foster

The main entrance door to a residence in the 1500 block of Foster Street was damaged around 3 p.m. Friday.

ASSAULT

University Place at Maple

Taiwan L. Young, 39, of 2114 Darrow Ave., was arrested at University Place and Maple Avenue at 5:05 a.m. Sunday and charged with assault and domestic battery. He is due in court on May 17 at 9 a.m.

Jose M. Vazquez, address unknown, was arrested at University Place and Maple Avenue at 5:14 a.m. Sunday and charged with assault. He is due in court on May 17 at 9 a.m.

1139 Dodge

Javonni M. Reid, 24, of 1935 Jackson Ave., was arrested at 1139 Dodge Ave. at 9:10 p.m. Saturday and charged with aggravated assault. He is due in court on May 24 at 1:30 p.m.

1228 Emerson

Victor T. Davison, 23, of 217 W. 105th St., was arrested at 1228 Emerson St. at 3:10 p.m. Friday and charged with assault. He is due in court on May 24 at 9 a.m.

BATTERY

602 Mulford

Jemehl Andres Davenport, 35, of 602 Mulford St., was arrested at that address at 3:03 a.m. Saturday and charged with domestic battery. He is due in court on May 3 at 9:30 a.m.

BURGLARY

400 Sheridan

Credit cards were taken from a 2015 Jeep in the 400 block of Sheridan Road between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.

DRUGS

2001 Howard

Kimani Hairston-El, 41, of 9965 Linda Lane, Des Plaines, was arrested at 2001 Howard St. at 1 a.m. Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

GRAFFITI

700 Howard

Graffiti was discovered at a store in the 700 block of Howard Street at 1:51 p.m. Friday.

THEFT

2000 Warren

A license plate was removed from a 2006 Land Rover in the 2000 block of Warren Street between 7:45 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 p.m. Friday.

2400 Oakton

A 2001 Toyota with the key left in the ignition at a gas station in the 2400 block of Oakton Street was stolen around 11 p.m. Sunday.

200 Wesley

A 2005 Hyundai was stolen from the 200 block of Wesley Avenue between 1 and 5:28 a.m. Monday. It was recovered later.

300 Custer

A damaged steering column was evidence of an apparent attempt to steal a 2016 Kia in the 300 block of Custer Avenue around 6:41 p.m. Sunday.

1900 Jackson

A bicycle was stolen from the common area of a residence in the 1900 block of Jackson Avenue between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

2200 Howard

Merchandise was taken from a department store in the 2200 block of Howard Street around 7 p.m. Saturday.

1600 Sherman

Alcoholic products and clothing items were taken from a department store in the 1600 block of Sherman Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

TRAFFIC

1822 Sherman

Julius F. Attabong, 30, of 142 Asbury Ave., was arrested at 1822 Sherman Ave. at 12:07 p.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on May 17 at 1:30 p.m.

645 Michigan

Julian E. Brooks, 32, of 611 Mendota Lane, Romeoville, was arrested at 645 Michigan Ave. at 5:41 p.m. Friday and charged with driving under the influence.

600 Lake

Craig A. McLennon, 35, of 8711 Keeler Ave., Skokie, was arrested at 600 Lake St. at 10:01 a.m. Saturday and charged with a traffic violation. He is due in court on May 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Incidents listed are among the official reports of the Evanston Police Department. An arrest does not constitute a finding of guilt, which can only be determined by a court of law. Court appearances take place in Cook County 2nd District Circuit Court in Skokie.

