The National Weather Service says Evanston is expected to get some snow starting late Saturday and continuing through Sunday morning.

Noel Rodriguez, public services bureau chief at the Evanston Public Works Agency, says crews are on alert for what’s expected to be less than an inch of snow on streets around town.

The weather service says the storm is expected to cause some slick roads, but otherwise the next few days are expected to continue the relatively mild — for January — conditions that we’ve been experiencing.

Bill Smith is the editor and publisher of Evanston Now.

