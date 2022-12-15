The National Weather Service says we can expect scattered snow showers starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through Friday night.

Edgar Cano, Evanston’s public works director, says the “large dynamic weather system” will affect the area into the weekend.

Snowfall totals could range from a trace to an inch by early Saturday morning.

Cano says city crews have started anti-icing operations and will respond to any snowfall as needed.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 37 degrees today — but only 30 on Saturday.