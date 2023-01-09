Here’s our live coverage of Monday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:06 p.m.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) chairs. Also present Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd), Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th). Members absent: Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) and Ald. Devon Reid (8th).

Public Comment

Audrey Niffenegger, of Artists Book House, says the group is in the process of hiring an executive director. Says has made three different efforts with the Jens Jensen Garden group to come up with a sublease and now is working with a different group to try to arrange a sublease for the garden.

Charles Smith, of the Jens Jenson Garden group, says the proposed lease was changed to a license and from a license to a non-exclusive lease — that ended that process, he says. Says there’s animosity. Says the garden group wants to create a public park for Evanston and should have a lease to proceed with that.

Bill Brown, vice president of the Jens Jensen group, argues for giving separate lease to the garden group. Says it has raised nearly $200K.

Ben Blount, member of Artists Book House board, says the his group is not trying to kick out the gardens group.