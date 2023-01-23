Here’s our live coverage of Monday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:10 p.m.

All committee members — Kelly, Harris, Nieuwsma Burns, Reid — present. Kelly chairs

No minutes from last meeting to approve — staff shortage and long meeting last time, says Deputy City Manager Dave Stoneback

Public Comment

Charles Smith, of Jens Jenson Gardens in Evanston, speaks in favor of lease for the gardens with the city. Says the volunteers need to know they’re getting a return on their investment of time and effort.

Several other speakers favor the gardens proposal.

Several speakers object to Northwestern University’s Ryan Field plans.

Consent agenda

Removed from consent: A1, A5, A7 thru 9, A11.

Consent agenda approved.

A1 – Payroll and Bills

Nieuwsma recuses himself.

Approve 4-0-1

A5 – Storage facility rehab phase 1 construction contract

Lara Biggs, city engineer, says $163K is for the temporary animal shelter cost.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) says using the existing facility for storage will save the city several million dollars.

Biggs says new building would have cost about $10 million. Says do have to invest in renovating the existing building at a cost of about $2.2 million.

Reid says city made several efforts to sell the recycling center for commercial development — but none of those deals worked out.

Biggs says about 30% of the facility will be used for the animals temporarily.

Approved 5-0.

A7 – Demo service for Emerson/Jackson site

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says would rather deconstruct the property.

Paul Zalmezak, community development director, says because of prevailing wage law regulations for city work deconstruction would cost 3.5 times as much as demolition.

Nieuwsma asks whether there’s any way around that — workforce development training?

Alex Ruggie, deputy city attorney, says the prevailing wage rule is state law — no way around it.

Nieuwsma suggests if sold the property to a developer then could have the developer do the deconstruction.

Zalmezak says that would seriously delay the removal of the buildings through the procurement process and sale — add 12 to 18 months to having the vacant buildings continue to sit there.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) says this is a unique case — in most other situations there wouldn’t be the urgency to demo right away — but this property has already been sitting vacant for far too long.

Says rebuilding warehouse group has offered to donate their services to deconstruct the barn — which is likely the most valuable property from a recycling standpoint.

Reid says need to ask the state legislature to revise the prevailing wage law.

Corporation Counsel Nicholas Cummings says would need to talk to the contractor about amending the contractor before taking the barn out of the deal.

Based on that, the committee votes 3-2 to table the contract until Feb. 13 meeting. Burns and Reid vote no.

A8 – Ryan Field economic impact study contract

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says the intent is not meant to validate the university’s claims. It’s to do the city’s own independent analysis of what the economic impact will be from the stadium rebuild itself and the concerts.

Says need to look at temporary and permanent construction jobs, plus permit fees to the city.

Also looking at home football games — claims of enhanced fan experience that is anticipated to draw more ticket revenue.

And look at impact of the concerts, separate from football — what extra tax revenue and economic impact for each business district. Also job impact, and impact for immediate neighbors.

Says want to make sure consultant understands the neighborhood — unlike setting for other stadiums.

Says she believes to consultant — Hunden Strategic Partnrs — has the expertise. But want to table the contract to revise the proposed scope of work.