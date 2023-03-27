Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday evening’s Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:04 pm.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) chairs the meeting. Alds. Kelly and Nieuwsma are present in the council chamber. Reid is online. Burns not present.

Minutes approved.

No one requests to make public comment.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A2, A3, A6, A12.

Rest of consent agenda approved.

A2 – SAFEbuilt contract extension for plan review and inspection services

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) asks about not being able to tell remotely whether something is a replacement for an existing object — like a fence.

Sarah Flax, interim community development director, says city is seeking to hire a plan reviewer on staff (to replace one who left). That should address the issue Kelly raised, she says.

Approved 4-0.

A3 – Contract for Green Bay Road water main replacement project

Contract with Pan Oceanic Engineering Co. for $1.269M. Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) asks about the cost.

Lara Biggs, city engineer, says there was an error in the budget regarding the cost of the project.

Says will likely take four to 12 weeks. Work will start after District 65 schools close for the summer.

Approved 5-0. (Ald. Burns has arrived.)

A6 – Virtual executive assistance for alders from Worxbee

Burns moves to table until April 10 APW meeting to update language. Motion approved.

A12 – License agreement with Jens Jensen Gardens in Evanston

Nieuwsma says he plans to vote no. Will discuss further at Council. Approve 3-1. (No vote recorded from Reid.)

Meeting adjourned at 5:19 p.m.