Here’s a recap of our live coverage of the Monday evening meeting of the Evanston City Council’s Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:18 p.m.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) chairs. Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) and Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) are present

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) and Ald. Devon Reid (8th) are absent.

Public Comment

Four speakers object to selection of consultant for Ryan Field study.

Consent agenda

(Ald. Kelly has arrived by this point. Ald. Burns has left.)

Off consent A3, A7, A8.

Consent agenda, with those exceptions, is approved.

Items for consideration

A3 – Bolder Contractors contract for water main improvements.

Kelly asks about level of minority contracting participation.

Lara Biggs, city engineer, says staff chose the lowest bid, the minority participation is a goal — not a requirement.

Deputy City Manager Dave Stoneback says Bolder has six subcontractors that are minority, women or local businesses.

Burns (now back on dais) asks purchasing manager for more details. Says she’ll provide info by email in time for tonight’s City Council meeting.

Approved 4-0.

A7 – Ryan Field economic impact study contract award to C.H. Johnson Consulting.

Charlie Johnson of Johnson Consulting says will be representing the city in its work.

He says ill look at incremental impact of new stadium over the existing one.

Will look at substitution effects — will be looking at people coming from outside the market separately from those within Evanston (whose increased spending at the stadium would likely come at the expense of less spending by them at other local venues).

Says will have a subconsultant addressing the parking issues. Says can address several other topics, but some may require other consultants.

Paul Zalmezak, economic development manager, says the city has budget limitations which may not permit it to cover all of the possible topics.

Kelly wants to have more community input before approving the contract.

Zalmezak says that’s not typically part of the city’s vendor selection process.

Stoneback say wouldn’t be appropriate to add additional scope to the project now — which was already approved by the Economic Development Committee.

Contract approved 4-0.

A8 – GovHR/Black Employee Action Group change order

Approved 4-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5:55 p.m.

Planning and Development Committee meeting to stat at 6 p.m.