Here’s a recap of our live coverage of the Monday evening meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:05 p.m. Ald. Devon Reid (8th) chairs. Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) and Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) also present.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A4, A5, A7, A9, A11 at request of Kelly. A10 at request of Nieuwsma.

Rest of consent agenda approved.

A4 – Prequalification of consulting firms for transportation engineering

Kelly asks for explanation regarding Christopher Burke Engineering’s work on Fountain Square project.

Lara Biggs, city engineer, says projects are urgent.

Dave Stoneback, deputy city manager, says issue was with product contractor used without seeking approval from Burke. Says Burke didn’t do anything improper and has been been very cooperative with the city.

Kelly says she wants a written explanation from Burke.

Nieuwsma says doesn’t think this would provide any new information — staff has reported repeatedly on it.

Kelly’s motion approved 3-1. Nieuwsma votes no.

Nieuwsma amends his motion to include items A5 and A7 as well.

Approved 4-0.

A9 – Vending machine services contract renewal

Stoneback says contract has one additional option year. Says MarkVend has removed all plastic from products that are available in a different packaging, as requested by Ald. Nieuwsma.

Reid suggests next year could have a smaller startup to have an opportunity here.

Approved 4-0.

A10 – Phoenix Security contract 6th addendum

Nieuwsma asks about de-escalation training. Stoneback says has done some already, will do more as it becomes available. Says contract ends at the end of this year and will be rebid and can update requirements then.

Approved 2-0.

A11 – Bolder Contractors water main improvement and street resurfacing project

Biggs says water main in area on Oakton Street has been failing and the area is also scheduled for multi-use path development along the parkway — so need to get the work done now.

Says citywide Evanston is seeking more watermain breaks and under state rules now have to replace entire lead service lines when there’s a break — that’s adding to water fund expenses this year. “We’re just getting overwhelmed by the number of breaks this year,” Biggs says.

Approved 4-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5:35 p.m.

Planning and Development Committee meeting to start at 5:45 p.m.