Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

@5:10 p.m. still waiting for the meeting to be called to order.

Committee chair, Ald. Devon Reid (8th) arrives and meeting is called to order at 5:11 p.m.

All committee members present except, Ald. Bobby Burns (5th).

Minutes approved.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A5, A6, A7, and A8.

Consent agenda approved.

A5 – Ecology Center renovation consulting contract

Approved 4-0.

A6 – Comprehensive Plan and Zoning Code contract

In response to question from Kelly, Liz Williams, of city’s community development staff, says impressed with HDR-A proposal to include an equity summit as part of the planning process.

Also strong on implementation and accomplishing the goals, she says.

HDR-A staffers say Evanston has similar opportunities and challenges to bigger metro cities that it has worked with.

Says also working on comprehensive plan for McHenry in Illinois.

Kelly raises questions about the proposal and votes no.

Approved 3-1.

A7 – Putting Assets to Work incubator project

Reid says the proposal is really exciting. Can bring significant revenue for the city, he says, and is more than worth the price tag.

Approved 4-0.

A8 – Electric vehicle charging stations for public parking facilities

Nieuwsma says this represents $12 million in value to the city but will cost the city nothing. Says there are some details to work out and aren’t actually approving a contract tonight.

Approved 4-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5:32 p.m.

Planning and Development Committee meeting to start at 5:40 p.m.