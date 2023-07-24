Here’s a recap of our live coverage of the Monday evening meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:03 p.m.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A2, A8, A9, A10, A11, A12.

Rest of items approved.

A2 – CDM Smith PFAS treatment technique study contract

Darrell King, water production bureau chief, says depending on the outcome of legal cases against manufacturers using PFAS chemicals, there may be some opportunity for reimbursement of costs of study.

Evanston residents would pay roughly 14% of the cost of the $1.572 million project in their water bills, the rest would paid by Evanston’s wholesale customers in other communities.

Approved 4-0.

A8 – A11 – Fuel oil purchase, two trucks, car charging stations, new ambulance

Sean Ciolek, facility and fleet manager, says too risky now to go with electric vehicles for the trucks and ambulance.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) cites Oslo, Norway, as community that’s way out in front on municipal vehicle electrification. Say they have to pay more, and if Evanston is going to be in the lead as well, it needs to be willing to pay more as well.

All items approved 4-0.

A12 – Gallagher insurance broker contract

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says he’s recusing himself because his wife works for the firm.

Approved 3-0-1.