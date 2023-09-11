Here’s a recap of our live coverage of the Monday evening meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:07 p.m.

All five members present.

Minutes approved.

Consent agenda

Off: A2, A3, A5, A6.

Rest of consent agenda approved.

A2 – James Park lighting contract with Jasco Electric $1.48 million

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) says she doesn’t want to issue bonds. Wants a list of what was on the CIP list that hasn’t yet been approved.

Lara Biggs, city engineer, says can get that list, but won’t be able to provide it tonight.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) says there’s been concern about public safety at the park and that makes lighting a priority.

Reid says the city has rolled off $23 million in debt by not issuing new bonds and retiring old ones during the past two years.

Says at some point it will be financially responsible to issue bonds.

In response to question from Reid, Biggs says lighting of this type typically lasts 15 to 25 years.

Kelly moves to refer the issue of funding to the Finance and Budget Committee for its meeting tomorrow. Fails for lack of a second.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) asks why only James Park was included in the project. Wants Mason Park included.

Biggs says the request came from the Parks and Rec department which has gotten a lot of requests for lights for James Park.

Approved 5-0.

A3 – Hire three more HR staffers

Kelly asks about metrics for demonstrating need for the positions.

Interim HR manager says unit has been short-staffed for months and some positions had been cut in previous years. Says it’s very challenging to help departments fill positions when so short staffed.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) says HR is essential and city has a problem in that area now. (There are 11 people in HR now for roughly 870 city employees.

Approved 5-0.

A5 – Contract extension with MC Squared Energy Services

Cara Pratt, sustainability manager, says several thousand Evanston residents are now involved in the energy aggregation program from MC Squared.

Approved 5-0.

A6 – Purchase of 1821 Lake St.

Vacant property on northeast corner of Lake Street and Dodge Avenue, part of the former Mayfair railroad right of way.

Approved 5-0.

Discussion item

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) praises public works response to recent water main break on Wesley Avenue just north of Dempster Street. Says 30% of water delivery system is over 100 years old.

Meeting adjourned at 5:43 p.m.

The Planning and Development Committee meeting that normally follows A&PW meetings has been canceled for tonight.

The City Council meeting is now scheduled to begin at 5:50 p.m.