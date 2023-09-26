Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:07 p.m.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) chairs. Alds. Clare Kelly (1st), Krissie Harris (2nd) and Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) present. Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) is absent.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A1, A5, A9.

Rest of consent agenda approved.

A1 – Payroll and bills

Approved 3-0-1. Nieuwsma abstains. His wife works for a vendor on the bills list.

A5 – Burke Engineering alley survey services contract

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) objects claims Burke hasn’t provided requested written explanation regarding its performance on the Fountain Square project.

Deputy City Manager Dave Stoneback says the matter was discussed in executive session and that corporation counsel has concluded that because the matter involves litigation the report shouldn’t be distributed or discussed in public session.

Approved.

A9 – Proposed wage increase for non-union employees

City Manager Luke Stowe says traditionally the increase for non-union workers has been based on the AFSCME union contract agreement.

Approved.

Meeting adjourned at 5:19 p.m.

City Council meeting to begin at 5:45 p.m.