Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheudled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:03 p.m.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) is chairing the meeting, in the absence of Ald. Bobby Burns (5th)

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd), Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) are present.

Minutes approved.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A5, A6, A11.Approve

What’s left of consent agenda approved

A5 – Wiss, Janney Consulting services for Service Center repairs

Approved

A6 – Shoreline Repairs contract change order

Approved

A11 – Raising water rate 17.5%

Kelly calls for sending the proposal back to the Finance and Budget Committee.

Nieuwsma says nobody likes to increase rates, but city has an unfunded mandate from the state to replace the lead service lines, and it makes sense to replace more water mains than has been done in the past.

Approved 3-1. Kelly votes no.

Meeting adjourned at 5:31 p.m. Planning and Development Committee meeting to start shortly.