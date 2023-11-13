Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday afternoon’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

The committee is called to order at 4:52 p.m. (Delayed by lack of a quorum.)

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) chairs. Burns is online, Harris and Reid are in the council chamber.

Minutes approved.

Consent agenda

A7 off consent.

Consent agenda approved.

A7 – Alarm system regulation amendments

Amended to make new rate $110 versus $10 (fixing a typographical error in the text).

Approved 4-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5 p.m.

No Planning and Development Committee meeting Monday.

City Council to start about 5:10 p.m.