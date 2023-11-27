Here’s our live coverage of Monday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information about the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:05 p.m.

Nieuwsma chairs. Kelly, Harris, Reid present. Burns absent.

Minutes approved.

Consent agenda

Off consent A3, A6, A7, A8, A10, A11.

A3 – Purchase of 12 pieced of fleet equipment

Two are electric vehicles, three are hybrids. Fleet manager says limited charging capacity constrains ability of city to buy electric vehicles.

