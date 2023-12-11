Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:05 p.m.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) chairs.

Also present: Kelly, Harris and (online) Burns. Absent: Reid.

Minutes approved.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A3, A5.

Rest of consent agenda approved.

A3 – Evanston Folk Festival special event

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) says she supports the proposal. Says sponsor SPACE has a stellar reputation and has met with neighbors on the lakefront. They run a tight ship. Says she’s confident it will be a success.

(Reid arrives.)

Nieuwsma says have plans to encourage downtown parking, will have bike corral. Says revenue to city expected to be $50,000 to $60,000 over the two days of the event.

Reid says he supports the proposal as well.

Approved 5-0.

A5 – Burke Engineering contract for Lion Place Water Main project

Lara Biggs, city engineer, says Leon Place has city service center and NU facilities yard. Says street is failing. Requires full reconstruction and neither facility can completely shut down operations. Various utility issues. Including need to replace water main. Lots of complexity. Says Burke is already familiar with the site now doing road reconstruction, so that’s why want them for the water main work as well.

Approved 5-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5:20 p.m.

Planning and Development to start at 5:30 p.m.

Planning and Development Committee

There’s only one item on the Planning and Development Committee agenda tonight.

That’s an ordinance to expand an existing special use for an animal hospital, Blue River Pet Care/Fox Animal Hospital, at 2105-2107 Crawford Ave.

Meeting called to order at 5:32 p.m.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) chairs.

Kelly, Nieuwsma, Burns, Reid also present.

P1 – Fox Animal Hospital expansion

Vote for introduction and suspension of the rules to give final approval tonight.

Approved 5-0.

Meeting adjourned at 5:34 p.m.

City Council to start at 5:45 p.m.