Here’s our live coverage of Monday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council’s Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

A packet with information the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:09 p.m.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) chairs. Kelly, Harris and Reid present. Burns absent

Minutes approved.

Public comment

Several speakers ask for not act on change rules for boat launch

Consent agenda

Only A14, A15, A17-19, A21-26 left on agenda.

Consent agenda approved.

A1 – Payroll and bills

Ald. Clare Kelly asks whether payroll is within budget?

Hitesh Desai, CFO, says will have numbers for that in future. But says can’t provide answer tonight because the expenses are spread across multiple funds.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says expects further discussion at Finance and Budget Committee in upcoming months

A2-A13 — Programs for rec department programs

Kelly questions the sole-source nature of the contracts.

Parks staff staff says many of the contractors are the only ones that offer programs especially at the times required.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) says he has an 8th Ward resident who wants to run fitness classes for the city, wonders why can’t let them seek the job.

Parks staffer says the programs are

Parks Director Audrey Thompson says the department invites new and additional programs — has application on website.

But says especially for older adults, participants tend to be devoted to the current instructors.

Thompson says do struggle with proposals where individual wants to rent space and then charge for classes without sharing revenue with the city. Says businesses in town that are paying rent for their facilities would be unfairly competed with by that.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) says she worked at the Levy Center and knew that there was very strong interest in certain classes by participants.

All those items approved with a single motion

A16 – Boat launch rule changes

Mike Callahan, assistant director of parks and recreation, says there’s only so much sand at the lakefront to use. Says have thought about branching out to other areas, but ordinance limits it currently to the Dempster launch facility.

With fluctuating lake levels its been hard to come up with space for additional racks.

Additional racks would cost $10K for a rack that would store 10 kayaks.

Reid says he wouldn’t be opposed to adding more racks at other locations. Notes large wait list — has more than 700 names on it.

City charges $303 per year for a rack space.

All the racks apparently were last replaced in 2010. Prior ones had been in place since the 1980s.

Reid says it appears the racks clearly pay for themselves, he favors having more.

Kelly suggests changing the proposed limit per household to two, rather than one.

Suggests sending the proposal back to the Parks and Recreation Board.

Thompson says there’s an equity issue — if have two per household — says trying to assure that other people get a spot.

Nieuwsma asks about having a lottery for slots.

Thompson says now people once they have a slot can keep it forever.

Reid moves to send the proposal back to the Parks and Recreation Board to review several possible changes. Kelly seconds.

Harris says she’s prepared to stick with the Parks and Rec Board decision.

Thompson says if expand racks will have likely end up restricting swimming at some other beach. And will be asking for more money.