Here’s our live coverage of Monday evening’s meeting of the Evanston City Council Administration and Public Works Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) will chair the meeting.

At 5:05 p.m. also present: Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) and Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd).

Not present yet: Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) and Ald. Devon Reid (8th).

Meeting called to order at 5:09 p.m. Burns and Reid still absent.

Minutes approved.

Public Comment

Mary Rosinski says the Little Beans proposed purchase was not discussed by Parks & Rec. Says the proposal should be sent back to the committee.

Help keep our taxpayer dollars under control, and collaborate with the Ridgeville Park District, she says.

Says public is calling for better maintenance of existing facilities — not more of them.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A8, A9, A12.

Rest of consent agenda approved.

A8 – Backflow Solutions contract extension

It’s the final extension of a contract began as a two year deal with three one year extension options.

Approved.

A9 – Beck Park expansion project contract amendment with MKSK, Inc.

Approved.

A12 – 430 Asbury – Little Beans purchase

Kelly says she can’t support the purchase. (References Rosinski’s comments.)

Says public survey shows support for better maintenance of existing parks and rec facilities, not for acquiring more facilities.

Kelly moves to refer the matter the the Parks & Rec Board and the Finance and Budget Committee. That motion fails for lack of a second.

Parks & Rec Director Audrey Thompson says the proposal went to executive session with the council — says its not under the purview of the Parks and Rec Board to purchase or lease property.

Thompson says the city found an opportunity because of the closing of Little Beans. Says Ridgeville taxpayers also pay taxes to the City of Evanston.

Thompson says the city’s special rec programs need a home. Says if the city doesn’t move now the property is likely to be sold for redevelopment as apartments or townhomes.

Nieuwsma says he’s on the fence for this “opportunistic” acquisition. Says it doesn’t fill a need that’s been put on the radar in the past. But it’s an entrepreneurial opportunity. Appreciates staff coming up with the proposal. Says he’s OK with the process.

But says the city could spend the money a lot of different good ways. Calls it a tough decision.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) — who’s now arrived — says he’s looking for the city to behave in a much more entrepreneurial way.

Says there’s a demand that this project would meet.