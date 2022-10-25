Here’s our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7:25 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 7:28 p.m.

Mayor Daniel Biss chairs the meeting

All members of the City Council are present either on site or online.

Public hearing on 2023 budget

Eric Paset, of North Shore Apartments and condos, says property tax increases hurt landlords and working people (who are tenants) the most.

Says there’s lots of rental office space available in Evanston that could be rented for much less that the expected cost of renovating the Civic Center.

Mary Rosinski says the budget is very bloated. Needs more public comment.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) says wants to recess the hearing until a future date. Complains that there wasn’t sufficient notice.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) suggests just scheduling a Saturday meeting instead.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) agrees with Reid.

Date and time for the Saturday session TBD.

Mayor adjourns the budget hearing.

Mayor’s announcement

Issues proclamation honoring the 140th anniversary of the founding of Second Baptist Church.