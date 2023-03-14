Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council meeting.

The meeting is now scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m.

It was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. but the Planning and Development Committee meeting ran long.

A packet with information on tonight’s agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 8:27 p.m.

Mayor Daniel Biss chairs.

All alders present, except Devon Reid (8th)

SP1- Prioritizing the use of unallocated ARPA funds

Paul Zalmezak, economic development manager, says hopes to have an update regarding Whole and Free Foods in time for the next Economic Development Committee meeting.

Nieuwsma asks regarding climate action programs. Sarah Flax, interim community development director, says it has to meet other ARPA goals, which can include “replacement revenue.”

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) favors business district improvements, meridian barricades for outdoor events and various other projects.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) wants to increase small business assistance funding from $500K to $2M. “Show our love to our small businesses,” she says.

Also wants to do another round of the guaranteed income program.

Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) supports funding for crosswalk improvements.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) asks about funding from local hospitals for the mental health living room.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) wants to support all of them. Says her top priorities are business district improvements, more affordable housing, safety improvement to cross walks, the “living room,” social service/mental health and youth violence reduction.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) supports funding to reduce health inequities.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) supports funding for business district improvements, affordable housing and the health inequities funding, crosswalk improvements, and the mental health living room project.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) supports the health inequities project, the living room, and crosswalk safety improvements.

Discussion topic only. So no vote.

Mayor Daniel Biss notes there are more good ideas than money to go around.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A2, A7 (held in committee), A9, A17, A18, P2 and P3.

Approved 8-0.

A2 – Amazon credit card activity

Approved 7-0-1. (Suffredin abstains.)

A9- Hacienda Landscaping contract for Twiggs Park Skate Park

Geracaris thanks staff for putting the project together. Says he was involved in the project even before he was appointed to the Council. Says they did a great job. Says it will be great for the youth in town and also for “us old guys who still skateboard.”

Approve 8-0.

A17 & A18 – Liquor licenses for Soul & Smoke and for Bookends and Beginnings.

Motion to suspend the rules and approve tonight carries.

Final approval vote carries 8-0.

P2 – Mt. Pisgah church special use for 1801-1805 Church St.

Kelly moves to hold P2 and P3. Wants to send back to Land Use Commission and get feedback from Preservation Commission.

Motion fails for lack of a second.

Sarah Flax, interim community development director, says the Preservation Commission does not have authority over projects not in a historic district. Says the issues of concern will be addressed in developing a construction management plan with staff later.

In response to a question from Suffredin, Corporation Counsel Nick Cummings says he doesn’t see any legal issues for the city regarding the adjoining historic building.

Vote (for introduction) is 6-2. Kelly and Suffredin vote no.

P3 – HODC affordable housing development at 1811-1815 Church St.

Burns proposes amendment to provide review before issuance of any building permit of issues regarding adjoining property. (This is in addition to amendment at committee, reducing the size of the building from five stories to four and from 44 units to 33 units.)

Harris says we want affordable housing in the city — but say we don’t want it “here.” Says looking forward to the day when zoning changes will encourage more affordable housing throughout the city. Says the loudest voices aren’t always the majority.

Revelle agrees with Harris. Should make zoning code compatible with creating more affordable housing throughout the city.

Burns amendment approved 6-0.

Vote on amended ordinance 6-2 for introduction. Kelly and Suffredin vote no.

Call of the wards

Nieuwsma … ward meeting Wed, April 19, Robert Crown, talking climate action.

Revelle … 7th Ward meeting Wednesday, 7 p.m. in Parasol Room.

Council votes to go into executive session to discuss collective bargaining and litigation.

Public meeting ends at 9:53 p.m.