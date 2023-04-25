Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s meeting of the Evanston City Council.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8:35 p.m. (It was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m., but the committee meetings preceding it ran long.)

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 8:38 p.m.

All alders present except Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th).

Announcements

Mayor says should take the shooting 12 days ago as a signal to take dramatic action to support youth, provide gun control and keep community safe.

Issues proclamations for:

Evanston is Family Strong Day, April 30.

Arbor Day, April 28

Evanston Public Service Recognition Week, May 7-13.

City manager introduces a representative from the Audubon Council of Illinois … to name Evanston as a “bird city.” Evanston is the first city in Cook County and the sixth in the state to earn the designation.

Public comment

Most speakers were students at ETHS and their parents who voiced concern about a recent lakefront shooting and the need for more effective gun control.

Special orders of business

SPB1 – Climate Action & Resilience Plan Implementation Update

Cara Pratt, sustainability manager, makes a presentation, introduces two new staffers.

In response to question from Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th), Pratt says the household cost of decarbonization in 2019 averaged $47K.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says city is making real progress, but work will get more difficult.

Motion to accept the report and place it on file is approved 8-0.

SPB2 – Pedestrian crosswalk treatment recommendations

Public Works Director Edgar Cano makes presentation.

Says those crossing signs in the middle of the road cost $300 each — but the city is spending $7,000 a year to replace ones that get hit by cars or other vehicles.

The LED blinkers for school crossings cost $10K for each crossing.

Sidewalk curb extensions cost about $40K per intersection.

He suggests using more of several enhanced crossing treatments.

Motion to accept the report and place it on file is approved 8-0.

Consent agenda

Off consent

A2, A3 were amended in committee, P2 was tabled in committee, P4 voted down in committee, HS1 is companion to P4 so should also not be heard tonight.

Also off: A8, P3, FB1.

Consent agenda, with those amendments, approved.

A2 – $54,063.51 for Arrington Lagoon patio furniture and lighting

Approved 8-0.

A3 – No fees for public outdoor dining spaces for 2023

Approved 8-0.

A8 – SmithGroup change order for shoreline repairs

Most of the work is for disable access for dog beach.

Kelly says dog beach users are not happy with the design. Proposes tabling until May 22 to allow for a community meeting.

Her motion fails for lack of a second.

Change order approved 7-1. Kelly votes no.

P3 – Striking the Design and Project Review committee from city code

Suffredin moves to suspend the rules for introduction and action tonight.

Vote on suspension of the rules is 8-0.

Vote for final action on the measure carries 8-0.

FB1 – Amending last year’s city budget

Reducing it by $34M to $326M.

Kelly objects to changing process to do this. “Doesn’t feel very transparent to the public,” she says.

Kelly moves to hold the item. Fails for lack of a second.

Approved 7-1. Kelly votes no.

Call of the awards

Nieuwsma … 5p Sat April 29 meeting on the apartment hotel, at the King Home.

Reid … 8th Ward meeting Thursday at Palm House 6 p.m.

Harris … 2nd Ward meeting May 16th.

Council votes to go into executive session to discuss purchase or use of real property, litigation and personnel. Public meeting ends at 10:22 p.m.