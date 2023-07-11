Here’s our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council meeting.

The meeting is now scheduled to start at 7:45 p.m., rather than its originally scheduled 6:30 p.m. start time, because the committee meetings preceding it ran long.

A packet with information on tonight’s agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 7:57 p.m.

City Manager Luke Stowe thanks city staff for work on the 4th of July celebration.

All council members are present except Juan Geracaris (9th).

Public Comment

Mayor says nearly 30 speakers, so each gets 1:30.

Public comment ends at 8:33 p.m.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A2, A12, P1 (didn’t emerge from committee), P2 (amended in committee), P3, P4 and HS1.

Rest of consent agenda approved 8-0.

A2 – BMO Harris/Amazon credit card activity

Approved 7-0-1. Suffredin abstains.

A12 – Allowing limited service of wine and craft cocktails at craft breweries

Reid makes a pitch for legalizing more controlled substances, says booze is the worst.

Approved for introduction 8-0.

P2 – Omnibus zoning code text amendment package

Amended in committee to set radius for transit-oriented development area to one-half mile radius around train stations (has been one-eighth to one-quarter mile radius).

Approved for introduction 8-0.

P3 – Plat of subdivision for Mt. Pisgah subdivision

Richard Koenig, executive director of HODC, says has been working to improve situation on 319 Dempster, will provide additional security there through Thanksgiving.

Kelly says need much more security — round the clock — not just one shift. Says the issue isn’t about affordable housing — but caring about residents’ safety.

Moves to table until Aug. 28 meeting. Fails for lack of a second.