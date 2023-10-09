Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday nights Evanston City Council meeting.

The meeting is now scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

(It had been scheduled for 6 p.m., but the Planning and Development Committee meeting ran considerably over its scheduled time.)

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 7 p.m.

Public Comment

A couple of speakers object to proposed 2024 budget increases.

Various other comments.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A2, A9, A11, P1

With those exceptions, consent agenda is approved.

A2 – MC Squared community choice aggregation program renewable energy credits purchase

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) suggests solar and wind energy cost is now less than natural gas.

Cara Pratt, sustainability manager says “it depends.” Some are, some aren’t.

Reid says should still push for developing more clean energy locally.

Nieuwsma says unlikely to have windfarms. And given our tree canopy are not going to be able to take Evanston off the grid with solar. Says renewable energy credits are the solution — at least for the moment.

Says may have some additional options by next year — for buying more renewable energy from out of town.

Approved 7-0.

(Kelly missed this vote but then returned to meeting. Suffredin has left meeting.)

A9 – Parking meter changes for city parking lot #3

Suspension of the rules approved to give final approval tonight. And the change itself is approved.

A11 – 17.5% increase in water rate for 2024

(Does not increase “affordable” rate.)

Approved for introduction 7-1. Kelly votes no.

Will be on agenda for action at Oct. 23 meeting.

P1 – Planned Development at 504-514 South Boulevard.

Amendment to drop requirement for a loading berth is approved 8-0.

Approved for introduction 8-0. Approval vote on Oct. 23.

Call of the ward

Reid … two virtual office hours sessions coming up — check the newsletter for details.

Harris … 2nd ward meeting Oct. 24, 6:30p at Robert Crown.

Nieuwsma .. 4th ward meeting Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Council votes to go into executive session to discuss personnel, litigation, and establishment of reserves or settlement of claims.

Public meeting adjourned at 7:38 p.m.