Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council meeting at which the council postponed action on the 2024 city budget but adopted a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products.

The meeting is scheduled to begin around 5:55 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 6:02 p.m.

Mayor Biss chairs.

All council members present except Burns

City Manager Luke Stowe introduces new library director, Yolande Wilburn.

Stowe announces that Deputy City Manager Dave Stoneback is retiring after 39 years with the city, effective on Friday.

He notes Stoneback’s work in securing several additional wholesale water customers for the city.

He started as assistant superintendent of the water plant.

Biss praises Stoneback’s work — especially his recent efforts as deputy city manager.

Public comment

More than 20 people signed up to speak.

Burns arrived (online) during public comment.

Mix of supporters and opponents of tobacco ban. Mostly opponents of proposed budget.

Special orders of business

SP2 – Fire service fee on non-property taxpaying property owners

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) say city has $10M structural deficit. Claims fire service fee would help reduce that.

Related story

Alex Ruggie, interim corporation counsel, says state permits charging fees for “specialized technical rescues.” Reid says Maywood, and some other communities, charge fire service fees.

Fire Chief Paul Polep doesn’t ever want anybody to avoid calling 911 because they might get charged. “If you call 911, you should never have to worry about a charge,” he says. Believes there are other ways to go about it. Notes that not just Northwestern, but churches and schools don’t pay property taxes.

Notes that NU paid for a new fire engine just a couple of years ago. Says NU works very closely with Fire Department.

Says doesn’t want to close the door on good relationships.

Polep says believe can come up with agreement with Northwestern — says have a wonderful relationship with Northwestern.

Reid says he thinks such an ordinance would generate $300K to $400K.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) says she agrees with Polep. Says fits into a larger, comprehensive discussion with the university. Should sit down in a collaborative way with all the largest entities in the city. Hopes that will be on the agenda in January.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says Kelly’s approach is the best option to leverage increasingly productive relationship.

Ald. Krissie Harris (2nd) says NU isn’t the only game in town. Need to talk to all the not-for-profits and say “everybody has to carry their weight.”

Reid moves to bring the proposal back in ordinance form at August 2024 council meeting.

Fails for lack of a second.

Reid moves to table the issue until the August 2024 council meeting.

Fails for lack of a second.

SP1 – Discussion of Reid’s revenue generating recommendations

Related story.

Clayton Black, budget manager, discusses how much increased revenue city would get from increasing the residential parking fees.

Reid says parking is heavily subsidized by the city now. Says city doesn’t subsidize housing — a much more important service — nearly as much as it pays to subsidize parking.

Nieuwsma thanks Reid for setting up the discussion and looking for ways to increase revenue without raising property taxes. But he doesn’t agree with everything Reid is proposing.

Nieuwsma says he’d be OK with increasing the parking fee by $5 or $10. Says he’s not OK with a parking utility fee — says wheel tax already captures that.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) says a lot of the city already has residential parking districts. Says she would be willing to raise the fee $5 or $10 — but not OK with an Oak Park size fee. Agrees with Nieuwsma that the wheel tax applies to all vehicles.

Reid says he never suggested an Oak Park-size fee (of up to $500 or more).

Reid proposes a $15 increase to the current rate.

Reid, Nieuwsma and Revelle agree to make referral to clean up the language of the ordinance and come up with a increase.

On other items Reid proposed …

Nieuwsma says he would support an increase in the long term care facility fee. (It hasn’t been increased in over a decade.)

Geracaris says he’s OK with a 50% hike on the long-term care facility license fee.

Nieuwsma says he’d be comfortable with increasing the motor fuel tax by 1-cent per gallon.

Nieuwsma says based on feedback from restaurant owners he’s opposed to that delivery fees.

Says he’s intrigued by the fleet delivery fee charge — says it might help small local retailers. Not comfortable moving forward with it at this point.

Wynne is OK with LTC facility increase and a 1-cent increase in the MFT.

Agrees with Nieuwsma about the food delivery surcharge — opposed to that.

And like Nieuwsma likes the idea of a fleet delivery fee — but not ready to support it now.

Reid moves to create special order of business for the fleet fee discussion (the Amazon fee) at the first meeting in March.

Approved 6-2. Harris and Kelly vote no.

Reid moves to create special order of business for the third party delivery service fee at the first meeting in March.

That motion fails for lack of a second.

Harris says she’s OK with the $10 increase in residential parking fee and a 1-cent increase in the gas tax. Says she’s opposed to doubling the long term care licensing fee.

Says she’s opposed to nickeling and diming people. Says a delivery charge will come back to hit the resident.

Revelle says she’d support $10 increase in residential parking fee. Given the amount of staff work on LTC facility licensing she supports some increase. OK with 1-cent increase in motor fuel tax. Opposed to food delivery charge. Open to learning more about the fleet fee.

Reid moves that on Dec. 11 meeting that a 1-cent increase in the motor fuel tax be on the agenda as a special order of business.

That’s approved 6-3. Kelly, Suffredin and Geracaris vote no.

SP3 – 2024 Budget Ordinance

Reid moves. Nieuwsma seconds. Reid says he want to table it (after discussion).

Kelly moves to remove the new council administrative position from the budget.

She says most neighboring communities have not brought their staffing back to pre-pandemic levels — but Evanston is raising its overall staffing.

Suffredin seconds Kelly’s motion.

Burns says five council members who have used the contract position this year have found it to be very useful. Supports making it a staff position for 2024.

Motion fails 2-7. Kelly and Suffredin voted for it.

CFO Hitesh Desai says the budget has a $10.2 million deficit — gap between spending and revenue — which is closed by spending general fund reserves.

Runs through a presentation.

Says given uncertainty about when stadium construction will start and when it will be completed — it’s hard to say how much revenue the city will realize in 2024 from approval of that project.

Suffredin says the city should use the $1.5 million in good neighbor money from NU to reduce cover existing expenses — not create new programs.

Reid moves to use the $1.5 million from the good neighbor fund (not specified for other uses) to reduce the property tax levy.

Motion passes 6-3. Wynne, Nieuwsma and Revelle voted no.

Biss tries to sort out whether might miss out on demolition fee and construction permit revenue doesn’t arrive either and there also are no football games at the stadium in 2024– because of possible legal challenges.

Ruggie says seems not likely to end up with none of those … but “it depends.”

In response to question from Burns, Stowe says 90% or more of John Kennedy’s suggested cuts fall into areas where department heads requested increases that were documented in budget memos issued on Oct. 6.

Burns says he would support tabling the budget until the next meeting.

Geracaris suggests counting on the stadium building permit fees to eliminate the last $300K of property tax increase.

Suffredin asks about having a special meeting next week to discuss changes and then having a final vote on Dec. 11. (Says he would vote no on the budget if the vote is taken tonight.)

Items in doubt are $600K of potential reduction in the athletic permit fee tax, $400K for community responders and $300K in remaining property tax increase.

Nieuwsma says he opposes a further reduction in the property tax levy. Says there’s been three years of essentially no increase in the property tax levy. Says Finance and Budget Committee concluded that shouldn’t do that — need to gradually increase it or will have a huge increase down the road.

Revelle agrees with Nieuwsma. Says increasing the tax levy a little bit every year is better than taking a big bite in two or three years time. Says city has really big capital improvement needs — need to use some of the stadium revenue to fund that.

Harris says have funded pensions to get to 100% and have provided needed increases to employees. Says taxes are going to rise — and if can show the good things we do — says does agree with some property tax increase.

Kelly says need to assure that aren’t overcharging residents. Favors tabling the budget.

Stowe, in response to Suffredin says city should be February or March should have a report from the GFOA incubator project with recommendations regarding all the city’s public facilities.

Geracaris moves to put a $5M placeholder in the budget for anticipated building permit fee revenue from Northwestern and decrease the property tax levy by $392K

Biss says its uncomfortable to be unsure whether the money is going to come — and still budgeting for a portion of it.

Geracaris withdraws his motion.

Reid moves to table the budget and the tax levies (except form the library fund levy until special meeting Dec. 11.

Approved 9-0.

SP6 – Library tax levy

Approved 8-1. Reid votes no.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A2, A6, A8, A14, A15, HS1.

Consent agenda, with those exceptions, approved.

A2 – BMO Harris Amazon credit card activity

Approved 8-0-1. Suffredin abstains.

A6 – Insurance renewals

Approved 8-0-1. Nieuwsma abstains.

A8 – Easement agreement with NU

Amended in committee at request of staff to provide for entire payment up front rather than in 20 annual installments.

Approved 8-0.

A14 – 17.5% increase in water rates

Reid’s motion to table for lack of a second.

Approved 7-2. Kelly and Reid votes no.

A15 – Increase sanitation service charges

Approved 8-1. Kelly votes no.

HS1 – Ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products

Reid says if banning all these — why not ban tobacco sales completely?

Ike Ogbo, health directors, says it would be a great idea to ban all tobacco. But that wasn’t the referral.

Reid moves to table until Dec. 11.

Suffredin seconds.

Motion to table fails 2-7.

Suffredin says should have met with trade organization representing the affected businesses before voting on this.

Kelly moves to table. Reid seoncds

Motion to table fails 3-6.

Reid moves to ban the sale of all tobacco products.

Fails for lack of a second.

Approved 6-3. Harris, Suffredin and Reid vote no.

Call of the wards

Nieuwsma … Margarita Inn Advisory Council meets Tuesday 7 p.m. at Margarita. 4th Ward meeting Tuesday, Dec. 5, at Robert Crown.

Reid .. 8th ward meeting 6 p.m. at Crown.

Meeting adjourned at 10:12 p.m.