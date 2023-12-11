Here’s a recap of our live coverage of the Evanston City Council’s Monday night meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 5:50 p.m.

Mayor Daniel Biss chairs.

All council members present except Suffredin.

Public comment

45 speakers signed up. One minute each.

Most of the speakers urge the Council to adopt a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza. Several speakers on that issue proclaim their membership in the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which describes its primary goal as the overthrow of capitalism and the institution of socialism.

After several times warning members of the audience not to attempt to shout down speakers they disagreed with, Mayor Biss recessed the Council meeting at 6:23 p.m. to encourage people to calm down. (That also gives a last-minute opportunity for additional speakers to sign up to address the meeting.)

Meeting resumes at 6:27 p.m. with more public comment.

Public comment ends a 7:04 p.m.

Ald. Reid says the city council should double its investment in the refugee resettlement fund. Says even if there were a cease fire tomorrow there would be hundreds of thousands of people who have been displaced.

Special orders of business

The mayor advises the council that they have a lot of work to do tonight — including action on the 2024 city budget and what he describes as an important discussion later in executive session.

As he attempts to get the meeting underway, at 7:07 p.m., demonstrators, mostly people who had spoken at public comment, disrupt the session with chants of “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”

At 7:10 p.m. the mayor calls for the chamber to be cleared. And he then calls for a recess of the meeting. The video feed from the council chamber was turned off at about 7:13 p.m.

Video feed resumes at 7:33 p.m.

Meeting resumes at 7:34 p.m. Mayor thanks public safety personnel for doing a “extremely professional job” in removing the protestors. (Suffredin has now joined the meeting online.)

SP1- Motor fuel tax increase to 6-cents per gallon

Motion to suspend the rules to introduce and adopt tonight is approved.

Motion to adopt the increase is approved 7-2. Kelly and Suffredin vote no.

SP2 – 2024 budget ordinance

CFO Hitesh Desai notes increase of $400K for community responder program and some other additional modifications … including eliminating any increase in the city’s share of property tax levy — but it still shows an increase for the overall levy as a result of the library board’s proposed tax increase

Total new revised revenue amount is $413.5 million.

Reid moves and Geracaris seconds to use $253K of general fund reserves to reduce the property tax levy.

Nieuwsma says he doesn’t believe council should try to get to zero on property tax. Calls it a gimmick. Says already have a deficit budget. Reserves are not going to be available forever, he says. Soon would have to raise taxes even higher in the future. Says keeping them flat this year provides a false sense of security.

Kelly says there’s nothing “gimmicky” about not raising the property tax.

Council members get into a procedural state of confusion about changes that have been incorporated into the proposed budget by staff based on informal feedback from council members.

Wynne says she shares Nieuwsma’s concern — says zero property tax increase proposal is misleading the public.

The last few years were distorted by the ARPA money that made it easy to hold the property tax hike to zero. Says have to face the fact that will need significant property tax increases in the future. This can’t be a normal course going forward, she says.

Revelle says she agrees with Nieuwsma and Wynne.

Reid says there’s not a need to increase property taxes — but to increase overall revenue. It’s not a “gimmick” he says. Claims to have ideas for taxes that would hit non-residents instead.

Reid moves to shift $100K from the Mulford Art Park project to the One Howard project. (Says Mulford Art Park project can wait.) Wynne seconds.

Approved 8-0.

Nieuwsma moves to shift $1.5 million from the Good Neighbor Fund — $1 million to affordable housing fund and $500K to the sustainability fund, pursuant to the memorandum of understanding with the university. Approved 8-0. (Suffredin has left the meeting.)

Update 8:05 p.m.: A police department spokesperson advises Evanston Now that the council chambers were cleared without the need to make any arrests.

Reid says Evanston hasn’t yet taken on its fair share of migrants from Venezuela and from Palestine. Moves to double the refugee resettlement fund from $50K to $100K.

Motion fails for lack of a second.

Burns says the city has a structural budget deficit. Claims the increase this year has been misstated. Wants to exclude ARPA grants and IEPA loans from the “increases.” Claims salary increases shouldn’t be counted either. But despite that, says the city has a $10M structural deficit.

Vote to approve the overall budget is 8-0.

SP3 – 2023 city tax levy

Reid says he hopes any increase in property taxes can be delayed until the 2026 budget (which, he does not mention, would be after the next City Council election).

Tax levy approved 8-0.

SP4 through SP8 – various tax levies and abatements

Reid moves. Harris seconds. Approved 8-0.

SP9-City Council Goals

Reid moves. Harris seconds. Approved 8-0.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A3, A11, P1, HS1, HS2.

Rest of consent agenda approved 8-0.

A3 -Folk Festival presented by Out of Space

Approved 8-0.

A11- Settlement of claims in Check CU v. City of Evanston

Settlement amount is $5,500. Resulted from mishandling of a FOIA request by the city.

Approved 8-0.

P1 – Expansion of animal hospital special use

This is at 2105-2107 Crawford Ave.

Motion to suspend rules for adoption tonight approved 8-0.

Underlying ordinance is approved 8-0.

HS1 – Honorary Street Name sign

Postponed until next meeting

HS2 – Minimum wage

(For introduction tonight.)

Reid says he’s heard that the hospital industry seeks to be exempt. Says he would support keeping the ordinance as currently drafted.

Revelle says hospitals have numerous clinics in various communities around the area. Their employees don’t necessarily work each day in the same property. Concerned would face different wage rates from day to day that would be a major administrative headache.

Suffredin asks if staff has met with health care providers or other large employers who might be impacted?

Suffredin asks whether city has staff to enforce the ordinance.

Interim Corp. Counsel Alex Ruggie says there is a violation section in the ordinance — that allows for violations to be administered by the city. Also has private cause of action provision.

Alison Leipsiger of city staff tells Suffredin enforcement would be handled by existing staff.

Kelly says she doesn’t see any harm on holding it to clarify those issues and impacts.

Revelle says she’s OK with approving it for introduction tonight and having further conversation with hospitals before next Council meeting in January.

Kelly moves to hold. Suffredin seconds.

Reid moves to overturn the hold. Burns seconds.

Suffredin says need to understand the consequences for large employers — who are already paying more than the new minimum wage. Suggests should try to get Cook County to adopt the provision county wide rather than have a patchwork.

Vote on motion to overturn the hold is 5-4. Which means it fails because it didn’t get the two-thirds vote required.

So the issue is held until the January meeting.

Ordinance 88-O-3: Special Service Area #8 Tax Levy

Revelle notes that this item was left off the agenda. It was introduced previously but failed to make it on the agenda for adoption tonight. This is a levy of just over $60K for the West Central Street business district.

Mayor asks Ruggie if one of the existing ordinance that was approved could be reconsidered to include that. She says needs to ask CFO Hitesh Desai whether an ordinance can include more than one tax levy. He’s left the meeting. Council recesses at 9:11 p.m. so a call can be placed to him.

Meeting resumes after roughly 10 minutes. Apparently no resolution of the special service area #8 levy issue.

Revelle moves to reconsider the vote on the motion to overrule the hold on the minimum wage ordinance.

Vote is 5-4, the motion failed to get the two-thirds majority required. So the hold is in effect until the Jan. 8 meeting.

Call of the wards

Nieuwsma says his January ward meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. at Music Institute, 1490 Chicago Ave.

Geracaris … ward meeting Wed Dec. 20 virtual meeting 7 p.m.

Harris … ward meeting Dec 21 6:30 p.m. at Crown

Burns says he has heard no interest in disbanding the Equity and Empowerment Commission. City manager confirms that’s there’s been no action in that direction. Say no city staff or council member has filed any ethics complaints against members of the EEC.

Nieuwsma makes motion for the council to go into executive session regarding minutes, litigation, personnel and purchase or lease of property.

Public meeting ends at 9:37 p.m.