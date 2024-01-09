Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council meeting.

The meeting is now scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m., delayed an hour by committee meetings that ran long.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 7:15 p.m.

Mayor Daniel Biss chairs the meeting. Wynne and Suffredin are absent.

City Manager Luke Stowe announces awards to various city staff members for their efforts in implementing the CARP plan.

Public comment

60 people signed up so each speaker has 45 seconds.

Mayor addresses disruption at previous City Council meeting.

Public comment ends at 8:25 p.m.

Special orders of business

SP1 – Climate action and resilience plan implementation update

Staff gives presentation.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says looking forward to getting back on track with two reports ay year — this one’s late. Says want to get closer to renewable generation –but still will need to purchase RECs.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) says he’s excited about developing an ordinance to eliminate parking minimums. Says need to expand public transportation options so fewer people feel the need to own a car and drive.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says she’s looking forward for new ordinances coming forward from staff soon.

Mayor Biss says there’s a lot of really good work in the report. Says need partnerships across the organization to achieve the goals. Likes proposal to end parking minimums.

Vote to accept and place on file the reports is unanimous (7-0).

SP2 – Municipal service center master plan discussion

City Engineer Lara Biggs makes presentation.

Says repairs made to Building D in recent years have substantially improved the condition of that building. But more still needs to be done.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) asks about whether could do solar panel installation sooner. Stefanie Levine, senior project manager, says that should be possible.

Nieuwsma agrees with moving solar rooftop earlier in the project.

Its now 9:18 p.m.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A4, A14, A15, A16, A17, P1, HS1, HS2

Rest of consent agenda approved, 6-0-1. Kelly abstains.

A4 – License plate readers and cameras contract

Reid asks about transparency plan for data collected. Says Long Beach, California, has signage wherever there’s a camera.

Cmdr. Ryan Glew says it’s not a live feed. Captures images of license plates. There is no facial recognition — captures images of cars and plates. Data is retained for 30 days.

Registration plates are property of the state so very limited privacy interest. Cameras placed a city limits. Done in collaboration with neighboring agencies.

Data can’t be used for immigration status or abortion access related investigations.

Information on the system is on police transparency hub.

Reid says wants to make sure people know the technology is being used — OK with approving the contract now.

Glew says this is different than what’s used for parking enforcement — on vehicles. That’s from a different vendor and it’s no integrated with this system.

Says these are cameras mounted on poles.

Mayor Biss asks how agency would respond to a politically motivated federal investigation. Glew says have not had problems with vendor in the past, and could terminate contract if there are problems in the future.

Contract approved 7-0.

A14 and A15 – Discounted beach guest pass and updated fee assistance program

Approved 7-0.

A16 – New policy for launch permits and storage at Dempster Street sailing facility

Kelly says needs further discussion of issue. Moves to refer it back to the Parks and Rec board.

Reid seconds.

Motion carries 4-3. Geracaris, Harris and Nieuwsma vote no.

A17 – Amending contract for city manager

Includes 10% pay hike retroactive to Oct. 9 last year.

Biss says that even with this the manager’s salary will be below the median for communities in this area. Says are getting a terrific work product for the price.

Approved 7-0.

HS1 – Minimum wage

Reid says some communities have gone as high as $20 an hour minimum wage. And city’s proposed minimum wage of $16.25 is still below a living wage for the Chicago area.

In response to question from Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) about whether have had direct conversations with large employers, Paul Zalmezak, economic development manager, says no. But says some smaller employers have reached out — with very mixed responses. Some say already pay more than minimum, others worried that can’t afford it.

Suffredin says should have those discussions. Should get it right from the start rather than having to come back and fix it.

Says businesses elsewhere are taking advantage of what’s perceived as a hostile business environment in Evanston and growing in ways that business in Evanston is not.

Nieuwsma moves to eliminate the automatic annual increases in the ordinance. Revelle seconds. Nieuwsma says he’s not necessarily opposed to considering future increases in the minimum wage — but automatic increases could quickly add up to something unreasonable.

Reid says that would be playing political football with people. Says increase is capped at 2.5%. Will allow wages to keep pace with the cost of living.

Amendment approved 5-2. Harris and Reid vote no.

Nieuwsma moves to strike the youth minimum wage for small employers. Says wants to encourage hiring of youth. Would leave them at the Cook County minimum wage, $14.00 an hour this year, rather than $15.50.

Revelle seconds.

Geracaris says he opposes reducing the youth minimum wage.

Suffredin asks whether for businesses that are normally under 100 employees, would it discourage them from hiring for peak seasons.

Amendment approved 4-3. Harris, Reid and Geracaris vote no.

Kelly says legislation that only impacts Evanston can disadvantage our local community. Says would like to see an increase statewide. Suggest directing city lobbyist in Springfield to push for that.

Biss says could ask for that, but there’s no universe where the city’s lobbying power was seriously relevant. And doesn’t think that city’s representatives would likely be the swing vote on such an issue.

Kelly says minimum wage is too low everywhere — but when are local businesses are struggling is concerned about the impact.

Suffredin says should wait full information (that economic development staff is in process of collecting from business registrations).

Revelle moves to table the proposal until the first meeting in March, Kelly seconds.

Motion to table carries 4-2. Reid storms off the podium in the midst of the vote.

HD3 – Ban on cashless establishments

Kelly says have talked to various companies looking at options for city to install cash to card kiosks. Says Chicago has kiosks in police stations, libraries, etc., the vendor is Citybase. Says Chicago absorbs the $1 fee per transaction fee for its residents.

Says it’s safer not having cash around. Wants to know how many businesses here actually are cashless.

Suffredin says need to get information. What do we know now that we didn’t know when this was tabled six months ago. Doesn’t think anything has changed.

Nieuwsma says not ready to pass this. Says would like to have a cash to card kiosk — wants staff to develop more information on that.

Revelle says Wynne told her that several Main Dempster Mile small businesses are concerned about security and safety issues around handling cash.

City Manager Luke Stowe says city is a client of Citybase for a kiosk that permits water payments.

Harris says she’s in favor of banning cashless businesses. Suggests cashless is racist.

Ordinance is rejected on a 4-2 vote. Geracaris and Harris voted for it.

Call of the wards

Nieuwsma… 4th ward meeting at 7 p.m. at the Music Institute of Chicago.

Revelle … 7th Ward meeting Thursday Jan 18 Zoom meeting NU and city staff to discuss Ryan Field demolition

Harris … 2nd ward virtual meeting Jan. 25.

Nieuwsma moves that council go into executive session, to review closed session minutes, litigation and the purchase or lease of property.

Public meeting ends at 11:11 p.m.