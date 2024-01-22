Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council meeting — including a 6-3 vote to approve a 15-year lease on space at 909 Davis for a new civic center.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Mayor Daniel Biss calls the meeting called to order at 6:03 p.m.

All nine members present, although Suffredin and Reid are online.

Mayor thanks Fire Department for the work putting out this morning’s fire on Florence and expresses concern for the four firefighters who were injured.

Public comment

Mayor says 30 people signed up 1:40 each.

Mary Rosinski claims open meetings act violation regarding city contracting with JLL regarding possible new civic center space.

John Kennedy says the sky is not falling on the Civic Center. Can stay right here for free, he says.

Jeff Smith says residents voted overwhelmingly to stay in the Civic Center. Calls moving a flagrant effort to limit participation in government.

Public comment ends at 6:31 p.m.

SP1 – Harley Clarke discussion

Cade Sterling, city planner for historic preservation program, makes presentation.

Proposes issuing RFP this winter with council to evaluate responses by summer.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says thinks have some pretty solid proposals. Ready to move forward with an RFP. Notes some of the proposals have very significant commercial component — that differs from the lakefront master plan, she says.

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says REI has uncovered some interesting possibilities.

Says the financing plan is most critical. If can’t raise the funds, it’s not going to happen.

Says selling the building isn’t the ideal outcome, but would be willing to consider it.

Says community has been talking about this issue for 13 years, doesn’t want to see it take another 13 years.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) wants property to remain for public use.

Biss says 13 more years of this would be not great. One really bad outcome would be to, after RFP, then say not OK with commercial activity.

Says he’s now open to considering commercial activity.

Ald. Juan Geracaris (9th) says super important to maintain public access to the beach, etc. Would prefer the solution not be a commercial use.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) says he supports allowing commercial use at the property. But strongly opposes the idea of selling the land. But if this process doesn’t work out, then all cards have to be on the table at that point.

Kelly says she’s willing to consider more tax money for Harley Clarke to keep the building open for community access.

Revelle says she’s open to some commercial use, but wants to also have some public access to the building.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) says she’s willing to accept some commercial use, but it shouldn’t be the primary use.

Council members don’t provide clear direction about how much “public access” is needed or whether that’s access to the outside or inside of the building.

SP2-Civic Center and Police/Fire HQ relocation feasibility study discussion

City Engineer Lara Biggs says seeking feedback from council on next steps regarding public engagement and what info the council wants.

Two consultants from AECOM do the presentation.

Says downtown recovery has stalled. Shows chart demonstrating that.

Says city in the past has been tactical about a civic center property — bought an available building, and sold the old one. [That’s except for the purpose-built one at Sherman and Davis more than a century ago.]

Space requirements are much less than the space available in the the current Civic Center.

Opposite issue with Police/Fire — need much more space than have now.

Rebuild Police Fire HQ on current site and renovate existing Civic Center, $159M

Rebuild Pox/Fire HQ on current site, lease downtown office space for Civic Center, $147M

Rebuild Pox/Fire on Farmers Market site, lease downtown office space for Civic Center, $133M

Rebuild Pox/Fire HQ at Civic Center, renovate Civic Center, $137M

Acquire 906 University Place build integrated Civic Center/Pox/Fire HQ $135M

Acquire Farmers Market and build integrate Civic Center/Pox/Fire HQ $120M

Nieuwsma says he thinks there is consensus on the council that can’t continue business as usual at Civic Center or Police Fire HQ. Appreciates the methodical process.

Says setting aside repair needs, current Civic Center is twice the size the city needs. Need to contemplate some significant changes. Need to do something new for Police Fire Headquarters.

Sees Operational needs, financial needs, other council priorities and some emotional needs as well.

Suffredin asks what the timeline is to implement the plans?

Biggs says the lease proposal align with options to make any of the decisions on the table.

Suffredin asks whether could bring services to neighborhoods rather than have them all downtown.

Luke Stowe, city manager, says had a brief conversation about a “bookmobile” … have a kiosk now at the Civic Center, could add others at other city facilities.

Kelly complains about maintenance — says Civic Center is beautiful. Don’t need to gut rehab the building, she says. Says new construction will be done at exorbitant prices.

Reid says staff and consultants made really thorough presentation. Expresses concern about whether a combined civic center and police headquarters might make some residents reluctant to come to the civic center.

Wynne praises “thorough” study. Likes idea of being able to use Maple Avenue parking garage. Bringing city activities closer to mass transit is critically important. Says neutral on whether Civic Center should be on same site as Police/Fire.

Agrees there’s some sentimental value to the building, but wants to be as efficient as possible and forward looking.

Biggs, in response to question from Wynne, says on average only about 60 residents visit the civic center now on a given day.

Revelle says she loves coming to the Civic Center, but is open to making what ever decision makes the best sense for the community. Says she was for the 2007 referendum, but fewer than 5,000 voters supported staying. Need to reconsider is important today.

Will be embarking on a major community engagement process, she says. Not making a decision tonight.

Harris says she’s dismayed that had referendum in 2007 — and council didn’t move on it.

Says need to take action and make sure that it happens. Concerned about maintaining the current name of the building, for the late mayor Lorraine Morton.

Says she’s not in favor of renting –“We are the city, we don’t rent things,” she says.

Geracaris says nostalgia can be awfully expensive. Shouldn’t be too tied to the building, he says.

Kelly says need to look at phased rehab, not a total gut rehab. Don’t need that, she says.

Need to end the cycle of neglect of the buildings we own, she says.

Burns says he’s excited for the opportunity to build out a facility that would make Evanston residents proud and dramatically improve the work environment for staff. Says should be able to figure out the financial aspects. Would like the community engagement process to start immediately.

Nieuwsma says should decide on long-term strategy before the end of the year. Need to do online survey to understand what the community wants and needs in a Civic Center.

Says by September should make decision so can budget for the coming year.

Biss says he learned a lot from the report. Should wrap the process in time to inform the 2025 city budget. Need to present a broad suite of realistic options to the community as possible. Should keep a super open mind. Says he doesn’t believe we need an iconic city hall — want’s a financially feasible solution. Being pragmatic will serve us well, he says.

SP3 – Lease of 909 Davis.

Kelly claims council wasn’t informed that this was to be an action item tonight in notice to council.

Biss rejects Kelly’s complaint. Says its on the agenda as an action item because it was discussed in executive session.

Kelly claims the executive session violated the open meetings act.

Biss says there’s no OMA violation. Says it was within his right to stick it on the agenda without talking to anybody. Says no binding decision was made in the executive session.

Says its not within a million miles of an OMA violation.

Reid agrees it was not an OMA violation.

Says his main concern with the lease is the long, 15-year term.

Economic Development Manager Paul Zalmezak says the letter of intent hasn’t been signed yet — open to modification

Says 15 year lease is a common number in office leases — but don’t have to have that term.

Notes there are 3,000 parking spaces within a four-minute walk of 909 Davis.

City Engineer Lara Biggs says initial round of offers were for shorter term leases and the rental costs were substantially more, tenant improvement credits were substantially less for shorter terms.

Says can lock in relatively low long-term rent now — if decide that’s what should do.

Biggs says when the decision was made nearly two decades ago to stay in the building no decision to actually renovate the building was made.

At some point will not have heat in the building, she says.

Reid says 15 year lease is too long, unless planning to make that the permanent Civic Center. Need numbers on a shorter term lease.

Says doesn’t think city should be a tenant for its Civic Center for a long term.

Zalmezak says city would be able to sublease the space. Adds that landlord wouldn’t agree to a five year lease. Minimum would be 10 year.

Nieuwsma says he’s prepared to vote yes on the lease tonight. Says its not the permanent solution. Probably not a 15 year solution.

In terms of this building — we need to move out while it’s being renovated, he says.

Says its a very important step to address the economic development needs downtown.

Suffredin says sounds like are entering the deal with the assumption that it would be more likely a seven year commitment rather than a 15 year one.

Asks whether there was any discussion of an option to purchase? Zalmezak says if the owner would want to sell, then could buy it for whatever they’re willing to sell it for. Last sale was for $28M, previous sale was for $65M.

Suffredin says residents would be more satisfied with an OK Civic Center and a well functioning government — rather than the reverse.

After some further discussion …

Reid moves to limit the term of the lease to 10 years and Kelly seconds.

Zalmezak says if openly negotiate are significantly impacting ability to get the concessions.

Burns says should have given staff the ability to continue the negotiation. Says should not be negotiating in public. Says effectively are negotiating for the landlord.

Biss says the resolution allows continued negotiation.

Reid’s motion fails 3-6 Reid, Harris and Kelly vote in favor.

Reid moves to table and bring it back to the Feb. 12 meeting. Kelly seconds

Fails 5-4. Burns, Reid, Kelly and Harris on the losing side.

Original motion approved 6-3 Suffredin, Reid and Kelly vote no.

Consent agenda

Off consent: A2, A12, R1,

For rules suspension (so can be introduced and approved tonight): A14-18.

Reid moves suspension of the rules on A 14-18. Harris seconds.

That motion is approved unanimously.

Consent agenda (with the exception of the three items removed) is approved.

A2 – BMO Harris Amazon credit card activity

Approved 7-0-1 Suffredin abstains. Burns missed this vote.

A12 – 430 Asbury property purchase

(Had 2-2 vote in committee.)

Geracaris says that for families kids Little Beans was a great business. Says proposal from Parks Department to use the space is great. Says its an opportunity the city needs to take.

Kelly says can’t support. Was never a priority in budget season. Not the way to run a government, she says.

Reid says he supports the purchase of the building.

Revelle says ideally could have discussed during the 2024 budget discussion, but didn’t know that the building would be available. Says its a really well-used third space.

Zalmezak says the owner isn’t willing to give any more time for talks before putting the property on the market — for redevelopment as rental townhomes.

Approved 7-2. Kelly and Suffredin vote no.

R1 – Economic Development Committee

Changes composition of the committee.

Reid proposes also adding a union representative to the committee. Suggests holding the proposal until the next meeting. Fails for lack of a second.

Reid moves to table to Feb. 12 meeting. Fails for lack of a second.

Approved 8-1. Reid votes no.

Call of the wards

Reid … 8th ward meeting Thursday at Crown Center and online.

Geracaris … Feb. 7 virtual 9th ward meeting 7 p.m.

Harris … virtual meeting Jan. 25.

Nieuwsma … ward meeting Tuesday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m. at Crown.

Meeting adjourned at 10:23 p.m.