Monday night's meeting of the Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee.

The meeting is now scheduled to start at 6:55 p.m., rather than 6:15 p.m. because the Administration and Public Works Committee meeting ran long.

A packet with information on tonight's agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 6:57 p.m.

Ald. Devon Reid (8th) chairs.

Alds. Wynne, Nieuwsma, Burns, Revelle and Geracaris also present.

Minutes approved.

D1 – Discussion of West Evanston Plan

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) says he asked for the discussion. Says the Church and Darrow project will need to be reviewed and is will need variances from the existing plan.

Zoning Administrator Melissa Klotz says she’s been dealing with the plan for over 10 years. Says some parts have worked well, others have not.

Says there are two great projects that don’t fit well within the overlay — including the Church and Darrow project. Related story.

In response to a questions from Burns, Klotz says the plan is OK on density, but too restrictive on height.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) says the level of detail in the plan was exciting at the time — but housing and development has changed dramatically since then.

Asks whether should declare the overlay void?

Klotz says not making any specific recommendations now.

Says city is in the beginning stages of a new comprehensive plan — doesn’t want to stifle development during the two years it takes to develop a new plan.

Says projects in this area may need what Wynne calls “a Christmas tree” of variations.

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says the current plan’s seems extremely detailed — a level of detail that’s unlikely to be included in a new comprehensive plan.

Klotz says the comprehensive plan will indicate what should be changed in the neighborhood plans, once the comprehensive plan is adopted.

Revelle says it should like the city may have several years of projects that will need such variations.

Meeting adjourned at 7:19 p.m.

City Council meeting to start at 7:25 p.m.