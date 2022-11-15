Here’s a recap of our live coverage of Monday night’s Evanston City Council Planning and Development Committee meeting.

The meeting, originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., now is scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. because the Administration and Public Works Committee meeting ran over.

A packet with information on the agenda items is available online.

Meeting called to order at 7:19 p.m. Ald. Devon Reid (8th) chairs.

Alds. Kelly, Wynne, Nieuwsma, Burns, Revelle and Geracaris also present.

Minutes approved

P1 – Kennel at 2222-2310 Oakton

Approved without discussion.

Public Comment

Several people with real estate industry jobs speak in favor of approving the signage proposal for UL.

P2 – Underwriters Laboratory signage at 1603 Orrington

Ald. Jonathan Nieuwsma (4th) says he strongly supports the proposal. Says desperately need the additional 200 employees downtown.

Ald. Clare Kelly (1st) says signage would deface one of the few large buildings in town.

Donna Pugh, attorney for UL, introduces Terry Brady, CEO of UL Research Institutes, largely recaps his testimony to Land Use Commission last week.

Kelly repeats her complaints about signage.

Ald. Bobby Burns (5th) asks about work from home policies.

Attorney for UL says will have flexible policy regarding work at home. Probably expect people to be in three days a week initially.

Says having the sign on the building is important to the company and the leadership of UL as a non-profit organization.

Lease, he says, is 11 years with renewal options.

Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) says this type of commitment from this type of organization is very exciting. “The sign is fine with me,” she says, “I think it’s appropriate.”

Ald. Eleanor Revelle (7th) says she wants to echo Wynne’s comments. Says can bring great benefits and impact to Evanston.

Reid says he’s in support of the sign. Says perhaps should adjust code to address the concerns raised by Burns.

Nieuwsma says its a public benefit to have it known — with the signage — that UL is here.

Says we get UL it will attract more businesses to Evanston.

Burns says staff should have built in some discussion about public benefits previously so it didn’t have to be done on the Council floor.

Approved 6-1. Kelly votes no.

P3 – Amendments to Northlight Theatre planned development

Approved 7-0 without discussion.

Meeting adjourned at 8:19 p.m. City Council meeting to start at 8:25 p.m.